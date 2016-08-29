Our Favorite Onstage Looks from the 2016 MTV VMA Performances

As the night's unofficial emcees Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele astutely noted, viewers of Sunday's 2016 MTV Video Music Awards all watched an extended Rihanna concert, featuring the VMAs. They had a point—BadGalRiRi performed a whopping total of four sets, which, if anyone was counting, was three more than any other artist. Not that we're complaining. It just meant we got to see more of Rihanna's badass outfits, from cotton candy-pink Hood by Air "Cookie Ringer" T-shirt bodysuit to booty-baring outfits with waist-high Manolo Blahnik boots.
Of course, she wasn't the only one who delivered unforgettable fashion moments on the stage. Beyonce set the stage on fire, both literally and figuratively. She sped through her Lemonade album, touching on all the hits in two looks—a white gown with a fur cape and wide-brim hat and a feathery black lace (very Bey) bodysuit. And we can't forget about Britney Spears's return to the VMA stage nine years after her last performance. For the occasion, she went all out with a blinding bright yellow bodysuit with racy cutouts along the side. But enough talk—let's get to the good stuff. Scroll through to see all of our favorite onstage looks from the 2016 MTV VMAs.
1. Rihanna
Rihanna opened the 2016 MTV VMAs with the sweetest set—a run-through of her greatest hits and a cotton candy-pink color palette by way of her Hood by Air T-shirt bodysuit that matched the crew.
2. Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj
Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj continued the pink theme with their duet. Grande took athleisure to the extreme with a white bralette and joggers that she styled with a pink robe and lace-up heeled booties, Nicki Minaj worked it in a latex bubblegum pink bodysuit and over-the-knee boots.
3. Rihanna
For her second performance, Rihanna looked like she had the best time grooving in a fluffy pink bra, a hooded top, a do-rag, black joggers, and black pumps.
4. Beyoncé
For such an epic performance, Queen Bey needed an epic onstage wardrobe. She made a dramatic entrance in a white gown with a fur cape, a wide-brim hat, and diamond earrings.
5. Beyoncé
And then off came the cape, which revealed a very Bey-like fluffy black lace, sharp-shouldered bodysuit, fishnets, and patent black boots.
6. Britney Spears
Nine years after her last VMAs performance, Brit Brit returned to the stage and did it in the sparkliest fashion. She wore a glittery bright yellow bodysuit with racy cut-outs on each side, that matched her choker and over-the-knee boots.
7. Rihanna
The star of Rihanna's third performance outfit? Her amazing waist-high Manolo Blahnik boots, one of which, was folded down to reveal her booty-baring outfit.
8. Halsey
Halsey had Twitter abuzz with her very abbreviated glittery crop top (is underboob about to become a thing?) that she styled with a matching choker and glitter-striped white pants.
9. Rihanna
RiRi closed the 2016 MTV VMAs (and ended her four-performance streak) on a high note—and in high fashion, with a silk safari-esque utilitarian ball gown with grommet-studded belt and shoes by Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture.