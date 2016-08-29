Is the One-Shoulder Look the New Shoulder Trend? 

An overexposure to one trend naturally evolves into another. So after months of off-shoulder saturation arrives its offspring—the one-shoulder. Of course, this isn't a new fashion concept, but on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, it certainly felt fresh, a nice little departure from the double clavicle-baring look we've seen all summer.

For a very grown-up look, Britney Spears slipped into a sexy LBD by Julien Macdonald with a slashed cut-out that ran from one shoulder all the way down to her navel. But it was Kim Kardashian who maybe unwittingly launched a new trend with her barely dressed look. In a modern take on the trend, she pulled her sheer ruched mini down one shoulder (perhaps a styling trick she copied from Demna Gvasalia's debut collection for Balenciaga, in which coats and dressed were nonchalantly pulled down both shoulders) for a look that seemed laissez-faire in approach, and not at all contrived or try-hard.

But three makes a trend, right? Tove Lo, too, exposed only one shoulder with a minimalist zippered white number by Dion Lee, but she gave it a street-chic spin with metallic sneaks.