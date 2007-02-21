Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
2006 Fashion & Beauty Trends
1. Yellow FeverMichelle Williams accented a tulle-trained canary-yellow Vera Wang gown with bright red lipstick and diamonds from Fred Leighton.
2. Yellow FeverJessica Alba showed off her toned arms and tiny waist in a halter top gold Versace gown with lace details and train.
3. Yellow FeverBahar Soomekh also chose yellow, and the Calvin Klein dress beautifully offset her olive skin and dark locks. Draping across the bodice and Chopard diamonds made for a dramatic look.
4. Black Is BackJennifer Aniston accented the tulle neckline of her black Rochas gown with a two-strand Bulgari diamond necklace.
5. Black Is BackA glowing Rachel Weisz wore a black Narciso Rodriguez with cutout cap sleeves and long train.
6. Black Is BackFelicity Huffman’s black Zac Posen had a plunging neckline, tulle side panels and a tightly cinched waist.
7. Black Is BackOscar winner Hilary Swank’s black strapless Versace highlighted the star’s athletically fit upper body.
8. Black Is BackJennifer Jason Leigh went for a show-stopping black Prada gown with a ribbon sash.
9. Blue RoyaleSalma Hayek’s blue Versace was award winning in its flawless design, which fit the petite actress to a T.
10. Blue RoyaleJada Pinkett Smith’s strapless Roberto Cavalli gown was a blue-ribbon winner.
11. Blue RoyaleHelena Bonham Carter went short in her blue off-shoulder dress.
12. Hot PocketsNominee Amy Adams hid her hands in the pockets of her Carolina Herrera gown.
13. Hot PocketsSandra Bullock also had something to do with her hands, tucking them inside the pockets of her Angel Sanchez gown.
14. Hot PocketsMaggie Gyllenhaal held her own (pockets, that is) in Bottega Veneta.
15. A Lighter Shade of PaleReese Witherspoon walked the line in an off-white, Christian Dior gown from 1955 adorned with ropes of silver sequins.
16. A Lighter Shade of PaleStatuesque Uma Thurman glowed in a pale Versace gown with a pooled hemline. She added extra sparkle with jewels from Fred Leighton.
17. A Lighter Shade of PaleJennifer Garner’s Empire-waisted Michael Kors gown showed off her post-baby physique.
18. A Lighter Shade of PaleRed-carpet icon Nicole Kidman went strapless in a white Balenciaga gown with a biased hem.
19. A Lighter Shade of PaleNaomi Watts’s pale Givenchy gown highlighted her porcelain skin and blonde locks.
20. A Lighter Shade of PaleSupermodel Karolina Kurkova brought a Seventh Avenue sensibility to Hollywood’s red carpet in a pale Marchesa Empire-waisted gown.
21. Pretty PastelsWith her flushed cheeks, petal pout, and Fred Leighton earrings, Reese Witherspoon looked tickled pink over her best actress award.
22. Pretty PastelsPresenter Nicole Kidman complemented her white-hot Balenciaga dress with berry lips and Fred Leighton gems.
23. Pretty PastelsSalma Hayek accented her smoky eyes with soft pink lipstick and a rosy flush. She set off her smile with earrings from Levive.
24. Pretty PastelsZiyi Zhang’s sheer, hot-pink gloss put the focus on her mega-watt smile.
25. Pretty PastelsCharlize Theron’s peach gloss perfectly offset her sun-kissed skin. Chopard gems completed the picture.
26. Pretty PastelsJennifer Aniston paired her soft coral makeup with super-straight tresses.
27. Pretty PastelsHilary Swank's pale petal lips and Chopard diamonds accented her million-dollar smile.
28. Pretty PastelsPresenter Jennifer Lopez complemented her major lashes (and major Fred Leighton rocks!) with a sheer, peach gloss.
29. Soft UpdosUma Thurman’s upswept tresses with rakish, almost windblown waves showcased her elegant neck and dazzling Fred Leighton drop earrings.
30. Soft UpdosNew mom Jennifer Garner kept her look sweet and simple with a loose twist and vintage Cartier gems.
31. Soft UpdosBest-supporting actress winner Rachel Weisz’s soft chignon kept the focus where it belonged-her piercing eyes and creamy, luminous skin.
32. Soft UpdosNaomi Watts’s casual sideswept waves proved an evening updo can be soft and sophisticated.
Be sure to come back Sunday, February 25, for night-of style coverage straight from the Oscars red carpet.
