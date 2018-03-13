20 Hot New Handbags That Will Complete Your Look

In need of a hot handbag to carry around this season? Look no further. We've searched the internet high and low, and we've found the purses that will get you all the likes on Instagram (and in real life). We're talking about gorgeous designs with luxurious embroidery and opulent metal details that add a touch of sparkle to each bag.
And you should know that you don't have to spend more than your rent on a beautiful handbag. You can get the look of an extravagant design for half the price. Several of our favorites are actually under $100. Yep, our jaws hit the floor too when we saw the amazing price tags.
VIDEO: Check Out Michelle Dockery's Handbag Designs
Keep scrolling to find a couple of hot purses to add to your collection.
-
1. Envelope Flap Faux Leather Satchel
Street Level | $52
-
2. The Mini Pocket Transport Leather Drawstring Tote
Madewell | $128
-
3. Kate Spade New York Skingston drive - small alena leather satchel
$328
-
4. Betseyy - Blenheim Jewel Print Grosgrain Clutch
Ted Baker London | $109
-
5. Topshop Osen Stud Circle Crossbody Bag
$38
-
6. Little Liffner D Tiny Box satin shoulder bag
-
7. Alexander Wang Small Ace Suede Wristlet
$295
-
8. Wandler Anna Leather Belt Bag
$415
-
9. Tory Burch Small Fleming Logo Quilted Denim Shoulder/Crossbody Bag
$478
-
10. Rag & Bone Ellis Belt Bag
$450
-
11. Michael Kors Medium Bancroft Linen Satchel
$950
-
12. BP. Wood Handle Faux Leather Tote
$49
-
13. Chloé Pixie Shoulder Bag
$1,550
-
14. Rebecca Minkoff Bree Circle Crossbody Bag
$275
-
15. Brahmmin Melbourne Gabriella Embossed Leather Satchel
$345
-
16. Urban Originals Scandi Faux Leather Crossbody Bag
$88
-
17. Kara Shopper mini leather tote
-
18. Salvatore Ferragamo SMALL VARA BOW FLAP BAG
$1,390
-
19. Snapshot color-block textured-leather shoulder bag
$265
-
20. J.W. Anderson Pierce Shoulder Bag
$1,480