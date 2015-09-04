17 Foolproof Sweater-and-Skirt Combos to Wear This Fall

Time and again, the sweater and skirt pairing has proven itself a go-to outfit that brings instant polish. The formula has the ease of a dress with the added advantage of more mixing and matching possibilities. For fall/winter 2015, it seemed every designer sent a version of a sweater and skirt ensemble down the runway.

Derek Lam presented the ideal autumn uniform in a classic navy V-neck and cognac leather midi (above). Meanwhile, graphic prints paired with classic separates reigned at Dior and Valentino and other designers, namely Lela Rose and Timo Weiland, capitalized on movement with skirts of fringe and pleats.

We drew inspiration from these collections and more to round up 17 creative ways to wear skirts and sweaters all season long.