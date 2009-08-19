Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
15 Ways to Look Model-Chic
1. Wear a Modern, Cropped JacketThe consummate model staple, a modern-cut cropped jacket is the key to getting that enviable-cool style models like Raquel Zimmerman and Lily Donaldson make look so easy. Take a cue from these blond beauties and wear your short jacket with skinny pants and a striped tee for a sophisticated, laid-back look.
2. Carry a Statement BagAdd a splash of fun and color to an all-black look with a statement-making bag like this leggy beauty. Look for interesting details, like fringe or bold hardware, when investing in your look-at-me tote.
3. Mix and Match TrendsWho says you can wear only one trend at a time? Be brave like this blonde beauty and wear your distressed jeans, Breton stripes, necklace nest, ankle booties and graffiti prints all at once, for a look that's full of confidence.
4. Wear Sparkles on Your FeetSequins are no longer reserved for little dresses at the club. Wear a pair of sequin pumps with your day dresses like Tanya Dziahileva for a look that is fresh and fun-just remember, tights are a must!
5. Add a Touch of Vintage FurA vintage fur coat is a staple in every model's closet and adds a touch of old-fashioned femininity to any modern outfit. So hit up your nearest vintage shop and scour the racks for one in a wear-with-everything brown.
6. Dig Out Your Pointed-Toe BootsShow-stopper Carmen Kass knows that pointed-toe boots are not only cool again, but also make your legs look miles long. Wear them with leggings and an oversize sweater for a flattering fall look.
7. Own a Little Leather JacketThe little leather jacket might be this season's must-have, but as far as models like Natasha Poly are concerned, it's always a closet staple. Looked for a fitted cropped version and wear it with floral dresses and skinny jeans alike.
8. Makeover Your Denim MiniThe classic denim skirt gets a dose of cool in a button-front A-line style. For a fresh spin this fall, wear your retro-style mini with black tights and a boyfriend-style button-down like Sigrid Agren.
9. Bleach Your Jean JacketAdd some '80s cool to your favorite jean jacket like Hanne Gaby Odiele by trying a bleached-out version. Pair your new acid wash staple with skinny pants and a lightweight scarf for a look that is totally now.
10. Wrap Up in Dizzying StripesModels know the real secret to always looking stylish-eye-catching accessories. Wrap a bold black-and-white striped scarf around your neck for instant chic. Keep the rest of your look streamlined by wearing a classic motorcycle jacket and black pants to avoid fashion overload.
11. Work a Menswear VestThe most basic jeans-and-tee look gets a hard dose of cool when you add a trendy menswear vest. Take a cue from this blond beauty and pair your favorite skinny jeans with a wool vest and gray boots for a look that is casual, yet pulled-together.
12. Add Glamorous ShadesGo incognito like Maryna Linchuk in oversize shades this fall. When your accessories are this glamorous, you can keep the rest of your outfit simple with sleek, black separates.
13. Try Crayola-Colored TightsMake a major style statement in boldly colored tights. From turquoise to fuchsia, no color is too bold as long as you keep the rest of your look simple by opting for a black dress or skirt with your look-at-me legs.
14. Try Tough-Girl BootsThe grungier the better is the model mantra when it comes to their favorite flat boots. Pair workmen-style lace-up boots with a pretty knit sweater and black leggings for an edgy touch.
15. Double Up Your HoodieIn the case of soft and cozy hoodies, two is definitely better than one. Take a cue from Chanel Iman and layer hoodies in complementary colors like purple and pink for a stylish take on the casual classic.
