14 Minimalist Swimsuits to Buy Before Summer Ends  

Tropical-print two-pieces are not always the answer. Especially when shopping for swimsuits this late in the season, don’t be afraid to take a minimalist approach. After all, neutral tones and clean lines never go out of style.
But even if you're sticking to monochromatic hues, that doesn't mean totally playing it safe. Take a risk and match a cheeky bottom with a solid top, or find a piece with an unexpected neckline.
Shop our top picks for the seasons must-have minimalist swimsuits with a twist!
-
1. ARABELLA LONDON
Balconette One-Piece, $336; arabellalondon.co.uk.
-
2. EPHEMERA
Classic Bra Bikini Top, $120; basicsdept.com. High Waisted Bikini Brief, $72; basicsdept.com.
-
3. FLAGPOLE
Lynn One-Piece, $375; flagpolenyc.com.
-
4. MATTEAU
Square Crop Bikini Top, $96; theundone.com. Boy Leg Bikini Brief, $96; theundone.com.
-
5. KORE SWIM
Nyx Maillot One-Piece, $238; korewear.com.
-
6. HER.
Astrid Powder Blue Set, $195; herthelabel.com.
-
7. MIKOH
Jamaica Tie Shoulder Bikini Top, $110; matchesfashion.com. Zuma Bikini Briefs, $90; matchesfashion.com.
-
8. JEWELS + GRACE
Alya Maillot One-Piece, $200; jewelsandgrace.com.
-
9. FELLA
Bobby Bikini Top, $155; net-a-porter.com. Jasper Bikini Brief, $85; net-a-porter.com.
-
10. ARAKS
Jireh One-Piece, $285; araks.com.
-
11. JADE SWIM
Apex One Shoulder Bikini Top, $90; jadeswim.com. Most Wanted Bikini Bottom, $90; jadeswim.com.
-
12. MYRA SWIM
Saskia One-Piece, $96; myraswim.com.
-
13. ONIA X THEORY
Alexandra Ribbed Texture Bikini Top, $95; theory.com. Lily Ribbed Texture Bikini Bottom, $95; theory.com.
-
14. SOLID & STRIPED
The Claudia One-Piece, $158; needsupply.com.