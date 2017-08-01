14 Minimalist Swimsuits to Buy Before Summer Ends  

Tropical-print two-pieces are not always the answer. Especially when shopping for swimsuits this late in the season, don’t be afraid to take a minimalist approach. After all, neutral tones and clean lines never go out of style.

But even if you're sticking to monochromatic hues, that doesn't mean totally playing it safe. Take a risk and match a cheeky bottom with a solid top, or find a piece with an unexpected neckline.

Shop our top picks for the seasons must-have minimalist swimsuits with a twist!