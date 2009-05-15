There's a reason this style has been around for centuries-a single-shoulder Grecian gown is universally flattering. Rosario Dawson (far left) showed just the right amount of skin in a Monique Lhuillier dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a knee-length skirt. Get a similar effect with this T-Bags design in slinky jersey (left).



