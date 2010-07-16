Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
11 LBDs Under $150
-
1. BCBGeneration, $128Silver hardware adds an edgy element to a sweet cap-sleeve style.
Polyester-rayon, $128; at macys.com.
-
2. Forever 21, $25Curves ahead! The peplum instantly adds shape to narrow hips.
Polyester-rayon, $25; at forever21.com.
-
3. Lauren by Ralph Lauren, $124Achieve goddess glam with a look that will never go out of style.
Jersey, $124; at Lord & Taylor.
-
4. Bisou Bisou for JC Penney, $50A deep V and wide belt add up to a seductive, yet classic look.
Spandex-polyester with belt, $50; call 877-346-3527.
-
5. Porcelain, $130Conceal an extra few pounds with allover ruching.
Cotton jersey with leather straps, $130; at arcadeboutique.com.
-
6. Funktional, $110For those who like their LBD body-hugging. The padded shoulders add some lift.
Rayon twill; at needsupply.com.
-
7. French Connection, $138Show off legs in a swinging mini embellished with fun cuffs.
Rayon-polyester, $138; call 919-881-0303.
-
8. Calvin Klein, $128Opposites attract when a refined high neck collar meets renegade zippers.
Polyester-rayon, $128; at calvinklein.com.
-
9. BB Dakota, $90With its lace detailing and timeless shape, this could pass for haute vintage.
Cotton, $90; at modcloth.com.
-
10. Bebe, $129Romantic ruffles add oomph up top in a feminine way.
Silk-cotton, $129; at bebe.com.
-
11. Jessica London, $25Give 'em the bold shoulder. Sexy on all shapes, this dress runs up to a size 28.
Polyester, $25; at onestopplus.com.
