The 11 Best Collaborations to Shop This Month

We may only be five days in, but November is already shaping up to be a shopping month worth talking about. That’s because brands and designers have teamed up with everyone from animated characters to celebrities, launching must-see collaborations filled with limited-edition pieces. And you’ll want to get your hands on each and every one.

The most buzzed-about collaboration of the month is easily Balmain’s capsule collection for H&M. The much-anticipated line finally drops in stores and online today, with prices that cost a fraction of designer Olivier Rousteing’s main line (you can score a cotton dress for $299, compared to paying upwards of $3,000 for one of Balmain’s classic minis). But once you’ve braved the lines at H&M to score beaded jackets, sequin dresses, and strappy sandals from the sure-to-sell-out-fast collection, there are plenty more collaborations to shop this month. Scroll down to see 10 more that are worth checking out.