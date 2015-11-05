The 11 Best Collaborations to Shop This Month

The 11 Best Collaborations to Shop This Month
Time Inc. Digital Studios
November 5, 2015 @ 4:15 PM
BY: Samantha Simon

We may only be five days in, but November is already shaping up to be a shopping month worth talking about. That’s because brands and designers have teamed up with everyone from animated characters to celebrities, launching must-see collaborations filled with limited-edition pieces. And you’ll want to get your hands on each and every one.

The most buzzed-about collaboration of the month is easily Balmain’s capsule collection for H&M. The much-anticipated line finally drops in stores and online today, with prices that cost a fraction of designer Olivier Rousteing’s main line (you can score a cotton dress for $299, compared to paying upwards of $3,000 for one of Balmain’s classic minis). But once you’ve braved the lines at H&M to score beaded jackets, sequin dresses, and strappy sandals from the sure-to-sell-out-fast collection, there are plenty more collaborations to shop this month. Scroll down to see 10 more that are worth checking out.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top