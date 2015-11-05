The 11 Best Collaborations to Shop This Month

We may only be five days in, but November is already shaping up to be a shopping month worth talking about. That’s because brands and designers have teamed up with everyone from animated characters to celebrities, launching must-see collaborations filled with limited-edition pieces. And you’ll want to get your hands on each and every one.
The most buzzed-about collaboration of the month is easily Balmain’s capsule collection for H&M. The much-anticipated line finally drops in stores and online today, with prices that cost a fraction of designer Olivier Rousteing’s main line (you can score a cotton dress for $299, compared to paying upwards of $3,000 for one of Balmain’s classic minis). But once you’ve braved the lines at H&M to score beaded jackets, sequin dresses, and strappy sandals from the sure-to-sell-out-fast collection, there are plenty more collaborations to shop this month. Scroll down to see 10 more that are worth checking out.
1. Rebel Wilson x Torrid
Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson designed a 25-item line for plus-size retailer Torrid—and it reflects her sassy humor, just as you’d expect. Featuring t-shirts with “Rebel” splashed across the front and dresses with microphone-zipper details, we’d say that she crushed it. Check out our full interview with Wilson here, and shop the collection now starting at $17 at torrid.com.
2. Steven Klein x Nars
Fashion photographer Steven Klein joined forces with famed makeup artist Francoise Nars, and the result is truly a sight worth seeing. The capsule collection features many of Klein’s provocative images on its compacts, which can be opened to reveal Nars’s signature shimmering colors for lips, cheeks, eyes, and nails. Shop the products starting at $20 now at narscosmetics.com.
3. Lenny Kravitz x CB2
Lenny Kravitz may be known for his hit songs, but did you know that he’s also a designer? The entertainer launched his interiors firm, Kravitz Design, back in 2003, and now he’s taken his talents to CB2. Kravitz’s 20-piece collection for the lifestyle retailer is inspired by his earthy-glam style and includes sheepskin tables, gold-accented lamps, and accent pillows starting at $35. Shop the collection now at cb2.com.
4. Coco Rocha x Botkier
Accessories brand Botkier has teamed up with Canadian model Coco Rocha For its six-piece holiday collection of handbags. Inspired by the four fashion capitals of the world—London, Paris, Milan, and New York—the collaboration features fringed clutches, fur-accented satchels, and structured shoulder bags that start at $250. Check out our interview with Rocha here to learn more about the launch, and shop the collection now at botkier.com.
5. Olivia Palermo x Baublebar
Style icon Olivia Palermo has taken on a new role for her latest fashion launch: Guest Bartender. She just designed more than 25 vintage-inspired pieces for jewelry brand Baublebar’s “Everything Bold is New Again” collection, available now at baublebar.com. The line features statement necklaces, cuff bracelets, and earrings that are meant to look like antiques. The best part? Everything is under $100.
6. Cole Haan x Mountain Hardwear
Lifestyle footwear and accessories brand Cole Haan and performance apparel and gear company Mountain Hardwear have come together to launch the innovative ZerøGrand Outerwear collection. Perfect for outdoor adventures in cooler temperatures, the lifestyle collection includes parkas, coats, and down jackets featuring lightweight and water-resistant fabrics, plus practical footwear, totes, and backpacks. Available at colehaan.com, outerwear starts at $375 and accessories start at $24.
7. Marc by Marc Jacobs x Disney
For this year's holiday collection, Marc by Marc Jacobs is heading down the rabbit hole. The label just launched a capsule inspired by Alice in Wonderland, fittingly called, “I Am Not Like Other Girls.” From screen printed pouches to garden flower-shaped coin purses to cheshire cat-adorned iPhone cases, the fantastical collaboration brings the fairy tale to life. The collection starts at $48 and is available now at stylebop.com.
8. Eudon Choi x Brora
British knitwear company Brora tapped London designer Eudon Choi for a 14-piece Fall/Winter collection that just dropped at brorausa.com. Inspired by 1970’s apres-ski, the line offers cashmere sweaters with goggle and ski pole graphics, color blocked lambswool and mohair scarves, pom-pom hats, and fingerless gloves. Accessories start at $185, and knitwear begins at $529.
9. Aurelie Bidermann x Matchesfashion.com
Parisian jewelry designer Aurelie Bidermann crafted an exclusive nature-inspired rose gold collection for online retailer matchesfashion.com. Featuring blue stones as well as a ginkgo-leaf motif throughout, the 7-piece capsule starts at $240 and features cuffs, necklaces, and earrings that the designer says are inspired by trees on the street of her New York City home.
10. Kacey Musgraves x Lucchese
Grammy-winning country crooner Kacey Musgraves just made her first foray into fashion design, creating three styles of cowboy boots for heritage brand Lucchese. Featuring metallic details, serape fabric, and classic fringe, the collection is now available at lucchese.com for $329 and up. See what she had to say about designing the styles and her inspiration for each look here.