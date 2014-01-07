Fashion Forecast: Here's What We Think Olivia Palermo Should Wear Down the Aisle

We all know Olivia Palermo's answer when her longtime beau Johannes Huebl recently popped the question, but the bigger question remains: What will our favorite street style icon wear on the big day? With a penchant for accessories (read: belts, as seen here, here and here), a fondness for fringe (and more fringe), and an aptitude for versatility (with aesthetics that range from excessive to minimalist), we can try to venture a guess as to what she might wear. There are no doubts that her sartorial savvy will translate seamlessly from everyday to nuptial style. In the meantime, see the 10 wedding gowns we've predicted for when Palermo says, "I do."
MORE:
• Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl Are Engaged
• See Olivia Palermo's Best Looks Ever
• 100 Memorable Celebrity Weddings
-
1. MarchesaOlivia Palermo is no stranger to lace, which is why we think she'll float down the aisle in this Chantilly lace peplum stunner.
-
2. AmsaleDespite some of her loud ensembles, Olivia Palermo still loves a good minimalist, classic look with clean lines, which makes this linear-seamed number a fitting choice.
-
3. Naeem KhanSheer? Subtly intricate? Check and check. This silver and crystal chandelier-beaded Naeem Khan creation would be perfect for her wedding day.
-
4. Temperley BridalOn the red carpet and off, Olivia Palermo is known for 1) a statement-making belt, and 2) showing off her stems. This strapless lace structured Temperley Bridal dress does both.
-
5. Carolina HerreraWe know Olivia Palermo has a soft spot for fringe, flapper-esque dresses, making this embellished '20s-inspired Carolina Herrera dress a strong contender.
-
6. Naeem KhanIn the past, Olivia Palermo has worked her curves in body-skimming gowns. The likelihood of her doing the same on her big day is very high. Our choice: This ivory strapless organza gown with three-dimensional handmade flowers.
-
7. Oscar de la RentaHer two favorites-a belted silhouette and clean lines-collide with this design.
-
8. MarchesaThis engineered re-embroidered lace gown with an illusion dart pearl tulle detail skirt hints at old-world glamour, which Olivia Palermo is partial to.
-
9. Naeem KhanIntricate on top, classic on the bottom-this ivory drop-waist scallop-beaded Naeem Khan gown has the best of both worlds, which makes for another strong candidate.
-
10. Reem AcraThere's a possibility that Olivia Palermo could pull out all the stops (it's her wedding day after all) and surprise us with a tulle gown complete with a draped bodice, a ruffled skirt and embroidered detailing. It wouldn't be her first time in ruffles.