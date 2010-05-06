Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
10 Ways to Update Your Look
-
1. Commit to a Print"Go for something bold rather than merely pretty," says Lam. "One of my favorite patterns for spring reminds me of Key West on acid. It started with a tropical floral with a '70s vibe, but we twisted it, making the flowers bigger and brighter. The key to being comfortable when wearing a big print is to keep the silhouette sleek and simple."
Silk Island dress, $1,990; at Barneys New York.
-
2. Get an Oversize Tuxedo Jacket"It can be a men's or a women's cut, but it should be one size larger than what you'd choose for a black-tie event. Wear it during the day over a T-shirt and a big necklace-or a button-down shirt-and a pair of your favorite tight jeans."
JULIANNE MOORE in Lam's tuxedo jacket and her own jeans. She wears it over a dress at night.
-
3. Stick With a Sporty Heel"Lightweight spring looks demand a shoe that is sporty but sophisticated. This season I used a pair of men's preppy white bucks as the inspiration for a strappy gladiator sandal with a tapered heel, rope ties, and a cork sole. I love that it looks more American than Roman."
Suede, rope and cork Odesa shoes, $790; at Barneys New York.
-
4. Mix Dusty Pastels with a Bright"It's almost as graphic as playing black against white, especially with a vivid yellow or turquoise, but not nearly as harsh. That contrast also ensures that those deliberately faded pastel tones don't come off as too sweet. If you're more into dark colors, put navy with black. I think that combination is very cool."
Lam's silk double georgette dress.
-
5. Avoid Four Trends This Spring"1. Boho fringe—it gets tired real fast.
2. Anything latex, rubber, or fake leather—don't bring back the '80s, please!
3. That pale-skin, dark-painted gothic face. Go for lighter and happier.
4. Flip-flops. They do nothing for your posture or any silhouette you wear."
-
6. Go For a Comfy Carryall"Choose a purse that's as weightless as possible when it's empty, roomy enough to hold your needs without looking like it's bursting, and huggable so that it can conform to the shape of your body. The closer it is, the cozier it will feel, and the less encumbered you will be. You can tell when a woman has too much baggage."
-
7. Play with the Look of Two Purses"Carry a smaller shoulder bag in snakeskin or leather, plus a bigger fabric or nylon tote—they'll balance each other out and add personality and texture to a simple silhouette. It's a practical idea too: Not only will it break up the weight of what you've got, but if you put your essentials in the shoulder bag (agenda, cell phone, makeup), you won't have to dig for them all the time."
-
8. Make a Jersey Dress a Wardrobe Go-To"It offers the luxury of elegance with the ease of loungewear. I love it when a jersey dress has long, tight sleeves, a boatlike drape around the neck, and shows just a touch of clavicle. And to make your look even cooler, combine jersey with leather. The soft matte against the tough sheen is a great contrast. Add a lightweight leather vest to a jersey sheath for an edgier attitude."
-
9. Be Ready for Spring's Unpredictable Weather"Layer pieces but vary the textures. Start with a loose silk blouse, add a cashmere cardigan, and then top with a cropped trench. You're prepared for a change in temperature, whether it's warmer or cooler."
Cotton-viscose funnel jacket, $1,490. Cashmere cardigan, $650. Silk crêpe de chine tie blouse, $450. All at Derek Lam; 212-966-1616.
-
10. Be Inventive with Decor"Treat a chair like it's sculpture. Look for one that doesn't match the rest of the furniture. A couch should be classic, but the more eclectic the chair, the more fun it is, like wearing a funky brooch with a beautifully tailored suit. And as an alternative to art, frame something you love, like a silk scarf. I have one from a Paris museum on the wall in my living room."
Panton chair, Vitra, $260; hivemodern.com.
