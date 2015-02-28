We All Wish We Could Live Like Birthday Girl Supermodel Karolina Kurkova

We All Wish We Could Live Like Birthday Girl Supermodel Karolina Kurkova
Dan MacMedan/WireImage
February 28, 2015 @ 8:01 AM
BY: Paola Vasquez

Happy 31st birthday, Karolina Kurkova! Since landing her first runway show at age 15, the Czech supermodel and former Victoria's Secret Angel has graced the covers of coveted fashion magazines around the world. The Hollywood "Walk of Fame" recipient has been recognized as one People's 100 most beautiful people in the world, while still landing campaigns for Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent. In honor of Karolina Kurkova's birthday, take in these 10 tips on how to live like a supermodel!

PHOTOS: 10 Easy Tips on How To Live Like a Supermodel

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top