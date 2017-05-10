10 Vintage-Inspired Graphic T-Shirts to Buy Now

‘Alright, Alright, Alright!’
Looking for a way to spruce up your off-duty look? Try swapping out your basic T-shirt for something with a bit more character, like a graphic tee. Our favorite style for this spring are retro inspired graphics. A trend that screams cool-girl chic without trying too hard. Check out and shop our ten favorite vintage-inspired graphic tees that will leave you wanting to make the switch!
VIDEO: Warby Parker’s Latest Collaboration Is Retro-Perfect
-
1. UNFORTUNATE PORTRAIT
Unfortunate Portrait | $75
-
2. ZARA
Zara | $23
-
3. BAN.DO
Ban.do | $48
-
4. BELLA FREUD
Bella Freud | $117
-
5. LEVI'S
Levi's | $58
-
6. DOUBLE TROUBLE
Double Trouble | $59
-
7. RE/DONE
Re/done | $88
-
8. GANNI
Ganni | $84
-
9. CAMP COLLECTION
Camp Collection | $57
-
10. HERCULIE
Herculie | $110