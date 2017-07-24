10 Super Helpful, Unique Beach Cover-Up Ideas

Tunics, sarongs, ponchos, kaftans, wraps...call them whatever you want. They're beach cover-ups, and there are way too many options to choose from. We at InStyle.com do our best to narrow down your options, but as shoppers ourselves, we know it can still be overwhelming. That's when a little something called humor comes in handy.
Meet Olivia de Recat, a Seattle-born illustrator and writer who currently works on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She personally has been using a "thick layer of sand as a swimsuit cover-up for 26-years," according to her, so she is the perfect person to ideate on some...alternative approaches to cover-ups.
"Some approach disrobing at the beach with unbridled confidence, others with crippling anxiety," de Recat tells InStyle.com. "In this series, I imagined a less-than-enthused beach goer finding increasingly absurd ways to cover up."
-
Squad Floatie
Because floating flamingos aren’t just for the ‘gram.
-
Grandfather’s trench coat
For those covert beach days.
-
Thick layer of sand
Effective, environmentally friendly and free? We’re sold.
-
Wine barrel
Bonus points if you drink the wine first.
-
Fitted bedsheet
Go from bed burrito to beach bum.
-
Bearskin rug
They do say that two heads are better than one.
-
Extra large box of pizza
How do you get an empty box that big? You’ve got to eat your way there. Win-win.
-
Extra large paper bag
When you’re super serious about avoiding any and all tan lines.
-
Fake Picasso painting
Nobody can argue that you’re not a work of art.
-
Some guy
We call this one 'making use of your surroundings.' Yeah, that’ll do.