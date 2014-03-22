10 Runway-Inspired Outfit Pairings = Fashion Gold

We're no mathematicians, but even we know there's only a finite number of outfit permutations out there (think: tops and pants, tops and skirts, tops over dresses), all of which we've exhausted to no end. But the spring/summer 2014 collections are chock-full of sartorial gems that have us considering (and reconsidering) styles for fresh, unexpected pairings.
We turned to the runways, like those of Preen by Thornton Bregazzi (pictured, above), Rag & Bone and Jason Wu, for ideas and struck fashion mathematics gold. To wit: A sweatshirt + graphic asymmetric midi = the perfect solution to tricky in-between season dressing. Minimalist overalls + cropped cami = a chic new take on the dungarees trend. A basic shirt + shimmery pencil skirt = a way to elevate a closet basic, or to ground an overly showy piece.
This spring, breathe life back into your wardrobe with 10 runway-inspired pairings. See our gallery!
-
1. Sweatshirt + Graphic MidiRunway Inspiration: Preen
A sweatshirt (HampM, $25; hm.com) and a graphic asymmetric skirt (Rachel Comey, $495; rachelcomey.com) seem like an unlikely union, but the unexpected combo works in a chic, casual-cool way.
-
2. Overalls + Crop TankRunway inspiration: Rag amp Bone
The '90s are back! Reminisce in overalls in a fresh shade of white (Frame Denim, $150; nordstrom.com) paired with a cropped top (Topshop, $12; topshop.com). If exposing skin isn't your thing, a cami works just as well.
-
3. Floral Top + VestRunway inspiration: Peter Som
Florals for spring isn't groundbreaking, but layering moodier petals (Dorothy Perkins, $44; dorothyperkins.com) under a crisp white vest (By Malene Birger, $575; net-a-porter.com) is.
-
4. Varsity Jacket + Little White DressRunway inspiration: Victoria Beckham
Drive home the sporty 'tude by teaming a varsity jacket (J. Crew, $118; jcrew.com) with fresh tennis-inspired whites (Band of Outsiders, $645; lagarconne.com).
-
5. Long-Sleeve Top + Metallic SkirtRunway inspiration: Jason Wu
A basic long-sleeve tee (Madewell, $55; madewell.com) can be found in everybody's closet. Dig it up and let it take the spotlight with the help of a shiny skirt (Jonathan Simkhai, $563; matchesfashion.com).
-
6. Trench Coat + Full Midiskirt
Runway inspiration: Derek Lam
Integrate outerwear into your outfit by topping off a voluminous ladylike midi (O'2nd, $325; farfetch.com) with a classic utilitarian trench (Mango, $100; mango.com).
-
7. Printed Shift + Printed MaxiRunway inspiration: Celine
Double up on dresses with varying lengths to achieve an intriguing effect. Layer a shift or tunic dress (Whistles, $325; whistles.co.uk) over a flowy asymmetric maxi (Mason by Michelle Mason, $475; intermixonline.com) for the perfect print-on-print action.
-
8. Crop Top + Pencil SkirtRunway inspiration: Lela Rose
Rock a crop top at work! Here's how: Pair a loose belly-grazing tank (Wilfred, $110; aritzia.com) with a high-waisted pencil (River Island, $44; riverisland.com). Try the combo in pretty pastel shades and abstract prints.
-
9. Slouchy Cardigan + Lace SkirtRunway inspiration: Burberry Prorsum
Mix winter and spring textiles with a knitted shawl-collared cardigan (Joie, $158; joie.com) and a lace pencil (Topshop, $76; topshop.com). Instead of overdosing on lace with matching separates, we recommend a striped tee (Sea, $185; net-a-porter.com)-bonus points if it hints at lace detailing.
-
10. Utility Jacket + Flirty DressRunway inspiration: Tibi
Fun, playful dresses are the hallmarks of spring, but this season, take a different approach by countering a too-girly dress (Sandro, $315; sandro-paris.com) with a no-nonsense, no-frills cargo jacket (American Eagle, $90; ae.com).