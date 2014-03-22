10 Runway-Inspired Outfit Pairings = Fashion Gold

We're no mathematicians, but even we know there's only a finite number of outfit permutations out there (think: tops and pants, tops and skirts, tops over dresses), all of which we've exhausted to no end. But the spring/summer 2014 collections are chock-full of sartorial gems that have us considering (and reconsidering) styles for fresh, unexpected pairings.

We turned to the runways, like those of Preen by Thornton Bregazzi (pictured, above), Rag & Bone and Jason Wu, for ideas and struck fashion mathematics gold. To wit: A sweatshirt + graphic asymmetric midi = the perfect solution to tricky in-between season dressing. Minimalist overalls + cropped cami = a chic new take on the dungarees trend. A basic shirt + shimmery pencil skirt = a way to elevate a closet basic, or to ground an overly showy piece.

This spring, breathe life back into your wardrobe with 10 runway-inspired pairings. See our gallery!