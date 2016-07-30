Content By White House Black Market

We all have those fall statement pieces that we love but think are too recognizable to wear more than a few times. We stare at our closets, coffee cup in hand, and think, “I have nothing to wear…AGAIN.” To solve this devastating conundrum, we tapped our friends at White House Black Market for the expert tips and tricks for wearing our staple items in fresh ways. With the right styling, you can make your fall must-haves go the extra mile (and we swear, no one will notice you’re outfit repeating!).
-
1. The Red Trophy Jacket
This bold piece is stunning any way you wear it. Follow the coveted fall runway trend and match the blazer with the same color pants for a monochromatic look that will turn heads. For a more casual look, layer the blazer with a classic white tee, skinny floral scarf, and jeans for a style that can keep you looking cool from day to night.
-
2. A Soft Floral Blouse
A silhouette like this never goes out of style. Want a look that's edgy yet flirty? Pair a leather pencil skirt with a soft floral blouse. Or, use that blouse and add black skinny denim pants layered with a faux leather-trimmed topper for a city-chic vibe.
-
3. The Suede Skirt
By picking a key piece, such as this seasonally-hued suede skirt and switching up the top and accessories, you can revamp your style personality in a flash. For more of a bohemian chic look, pair the wrap skirt with a feminine flowing white top and long statement necklace. If you’re feeling more casual, create a Western vibe by swapping the white blouse for a denim top and add a chunky cuff.
-
4. The Girlfriend Jean
There is nothing cooler than denim with a relaxed fit come early fall. Pair these White House Black Market girlfriend jeans with a lace top and brown leather jacket for a night-on-the-town outfit. Or, achieve a comfortable yet chic look with a white tee and wrap sweater--two completely different looks, one staple pair of jeans.
-
5. The Longline Vest
Looking for a cool work look? Layer a longline vest over a patterned dress with knee-high boots for a fun, yet serious, vibe. Or, wear a neutral turtleneck with dark denim for a monochrome weekend-away look.