10 Looks That Made Sienna Miller a Style Icon

When it comes to getting red carpet-ready, Sienna Miller always goes with her gut. "Sienna is one of the few people I know who choose a look based on whether it makes them smile,” says Miller’s stylist Kate Young. “If it's a little eccentric and can make her laugh, even better!”
Young, who has been working with the Live By Night actress since 2014, says Miller's lighthearted approach to style is one of the reasons she can put on anything, from a feathered Prada pantsuit or a sheer Balenciaga midi, and still make it all look easy. "She loves and appreciates the poetry of fashion,” says Young. “Those little details like a tulle ruffle or a flash of sequins that make an outfit so incredibly satisfying. And that’s really rare. It’s actually lost on a lot of people.”
Miller’s finishing touches are also part of the equation. Her tousled hair and glowy makeup are simple and refreshing in our increasingly over-primped and over-contoured world. Says Young, “Since she doesn't take her clothes or hair and makeup too seriously, she always looks like herself—just in a really fancy dress."
Keep scrolling to see the star’s 10 best looks of all-time.
1. In Thakoon at the Met Gala in N.Y.C., 2015
“Thakoon makes the best Met outfits,” says Miller’s stylist Kate Young. “The theme was China, so we were trying to figure out how to wink at it with the bold red color and tassels. And a gown seemed boring and expected, so we decided on doing these awesome pants."
2. In Prada at the New York Film Festival, 2016
"Often I can't use looks from the Prada runway on the red carpet because they're too extreme. But as soon as I saw this, I knew Sienna could pull it off.”
3. In Miu Miu at the Golden Globe Awards in L.A., 2015
“This was one of those dresses that when you see it up close you’re like, 'This is a treasure.' The lines of it are very simple, but the embroidery and beading was so unique and beautiful."
4. In Dolce & Gabbana at the Cartier Queen's Cup Final in Egham, England, 2016
"Some actors view red carpets and events as work, but Sienna likes to go and have a good time. I think that really comes across in photos. She’s very at ease, even when she’s dressed up."
5. In Balenciaga at the London première of Factory Girl, 2007
"Sienna genuinely loves fashion and design. There's a lot of enthusiasm in her choices and the way she carries herself in clothes. It’s a stylist’s dream!”
6. In Gucci at the Cannes Film Festival, 2015
"This look was really exciting because it was [Gucci Creative Director] Alessandro Michele’s first big red carpet moment. We got two sketches and we loved them both. This one was just really special and unexpected because of the color. Sienna loves Gucci because it’s a little eccentric."
7. In Balenciaga at the N.Y.C. première of American Sniper, 2014
“Here, she looks like a young, edgy, modern Grace Kelly. Instead of her usual bohemian style, I wanted her to have that iconic movie star look."
8. In Emanuel Ungaro at the British Academy Film Awards in London, 2007
“Sienna likes to channel a classic Hollywood simplicity, but she never loses the element of fun."
9. In Marchesa at Bergdorf Goodman in N.Y.C., 2006
“Sienna has the opportunity to try so many different designers and wear the pieces that are signatures for a house during a particular season. It’s exciting to see her in fashion that is defining a moment."
10. In Marc Jacobs at the London première of Burnt, 2015
“She wore this dress right after it debuted at the movie star-themed Marc Jacobs show at the Ziegfeld Theater. I was excited that she was going to be the movie star in the movie star dress."