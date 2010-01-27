Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
10 Easy Ways to Update Your Spring Wardrobe
-
1. Trench Coat
WHY IT WORKS With its tailored silhouette and neutral color, this timeless wardrobe staple can be worn with nearly any outfit.
HOW TO WEAR IT Follow the lead of cool girl Alexa Chung and wear the coat open with casually scrunched sleeves, or look to the Christian Dior collection and try a cropped version belted over print dress.
-
2. Patterned Skirt
WHY IT WORKS A colorful print can be matched with a variety of solid-hued tops.
HOW TO WEAR IT Consider Cameron Diaz and pair a floral skirt with a single-tone lace blouse for a soft and feminine look or take a more graphic print and add a boxy crop top a la Dries Van Noten for a super-modern ensemble.
-
3. Lace Blouse
WHY IT WORKS A long-sleeved lace blouse is stealthily sexy, offering both coverage and sneak peeks of skin.
HOW TO WEAR IT Tone down the material's naturally seductive nature like Scarlett Johansson and pair the top with a high-waist tulip skirt or go all-out girlie with a tiered skirt as seen on the Dolce & Gabbana runway.
-
4. Floral Dress
WHY IT WORKS Nothing says spring like flowers! A short, sleeveless dress in a micro-print is ladylike without being fussy.
HOW TO WEAR IT Choose simple, classic accessories that pick up the print's palette, like Diane Kruger's skinny black belt and ivory quilted bag or the orange Anna Sui flats that coordinated with a citrus-hued shift.
-
5. Striped Sailor Top
WHY IT WORKS Nautical but not preppy, a simple black and white Breton shirt is endlessly versatile.
HOW TO WEAR IT Pair a sexy, off-the-shoulder version with jewel-toned shorts a la Oscar de la Renta (any shade will work with the neutral stripes) or top one off with a sleek black blazer (like Halle Berry's) for an office-ready alternative.
-
6. Bright Blazer
WHY IT WORKS A sunny blazer is an unexpected way to add punch to an old-favorite outfit.
HOW TO WEAR IT Let the bold hue top off jeans and a T-shirt just like Miranda Kerr or make an even bolder statement with a monochromatic look in various shades of tangerine, magenta or teal, as seen at Diane von Furstenberg.
-
7. Khaki Dress
WHY IT WORKS Its neutral tone allows a sexy draped design (like that from Lanvin) to transition seamlessly from day to night.
HOW TO WEAR IT Think of master accessorizer Rihanna and accent the subdued shade with playful jewelry.
-
8. Soft Pants
WHY IT WORKS Flowing and silky, a pair of lightweight trousers are a cool and easy alternative to a skirt
HOW TO WEAR IT Contrast the pants' loose, airy quality with a structured shirt (as seen on the Chloe runway) or a strong-shouldered black sweater over a simple white top like Audrey Tautou.
-
9. Sequined Tank
WHY IT WORKS A sparkly top in a simple shape is streamlined enough to wear with jeans for day and special enough to pair with an embellished skirt (like that from Derek Lam's collection) for after dark.
HOW TO WEAR IT Take a lesson from Rachel McAdams-a shimmery scoop-neck tank is a spotlight-stealer, so skip the accessories.
-
10. Standout Accessories
WHY IT WORKS Fresh add-ons transform last season's basics, without breaking the bank.
HOW TO WEAR IT Swap out a solid tote for a bright satchel (here from Derek Lam), or play up your newly-bare wrists with ornate stacked bracelets (as on the Lanvin runway). Ready to show off your new pedi? Indulge your feet with fabulous wooden wedges like these from See by Chloe.
1 of 10
WHY IT WORKS With its tailored silhouette and neutral color, this timeless wardrobe staple can be worn with nearly any outfit.
HOW TO WEAR IT Follow the lead of cool girl Alexa Chung and wear the coat open with casually scrunched sleeves, or look to the Christian Dior collection and try a cropped version belted over print dress.
Trench Coat
WHY IT WORKS With its tailored silhouette and neutral color, this timeless wardrobe staple can be worn with nearly any outfit.
HOW TO WEAR IT Follow the lead of cool girl Alexa Chung and wear the coat open with casually scrunched sleeves, or look to the Christian Dior collection and try a cropped version belted over print dress.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM