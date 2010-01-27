

WHY IT WORKS Fresh add-ons transform last season's basics, without breaking the bank.



HOW TO WEAR IT Swap out a solid tote for a bright satchel (here from Derek Lam), or play up your newly-bare wrists with ornate stacked bracelets (as on the Lanvin runway). Ready to show off your new pedi? Indulge your feet with fabulous wooden wedges like these from See by Chloe.