Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
10 Cutest Rainboots (Really!)
-
1. no titleGet the Perfect Fit Those with smaller ankles should opt for a style that's tapered near the foot to avoid that too-loose feeling. If you have wider calves, pick boots with an adjustable top (try ones with elastic trim or lacing).
Find the Right Proportion The rule of thumb is the shorter the hemline, the taller the boot. Wear riding and similar versions with above-the-knee dresses or over skinny pants. Ankle heights work best with calf-grazing skirts (your tall boots will work with these as well).
Rubber with leather and metal chain, Love Moschino, $195; moschino.com.
-
2. Best PreppyRubber and felt, Nine West, $69; zappos.com.
-
3. Best Faux SkinRubber, Hunter amp Jimmy Choo, $395; at jimmychoo.com.
-
4. Best TexturedRubber and wool, Cole Haan, $128; colehaan.com.
-
5. Best WeekendRubber, cloth and leather, Ralph Lauren Collection, $395; at select Ralph Lauren stores.
-
6. Best Over-the-KneeRubber, Calvin Klein, $119; calvinklein.com.
-
7. Best ClassicRubber, Sperry Top-Sider, $68; sperrytopsider.com.
-
8. Best Lace-UpRubber, See by Chloé, $215; at bloomingdales.com.
-
9. Best HardwarePVC, Däv, $115; davrain.com.
-
10. Best PrettyPVC, Chanel, $395; at select Chanel stores.
1 of 10
no title
Get the Perfect Fit Those with smaller ankles should opt for a style that's tapered near the foot to avoid that too-loose feeling. If you have wider calves, pick boots with an adjustable top (try ones with elastic trim or lacing).
Find the Right Proportion The rule of thumb is the shorter the hemline, the taller the boot. Wear riding and similar versions with above-the-knee dresses or over skinny pants. Ankle heights work best with calf-grazing skirts (your tall boots will work with these as well).
Rubber with leather and metal chain, Love Moschino, $195; moschino.com.
Find the Right Proportion The rule of thumb is the shorter the hemline, the taller the boot. Wear riding and similar versions with above-the-knee dresses or over skinny pants. Ankle heights work best with calf-grazing skirts (your tall boots will work with these as well).
Rubber with leather and metal chain, Love Moschino, $195; moschino.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM