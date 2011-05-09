Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
10 Creative Cover-Ups
-
1. Sexy TunicA deep-plunging neckline and chic three-quarter sleeves give this tunic versatile appeal—wear it on the beach, like Halle Berry, or over skinny jeans for a night out.
Cotton kaftan, Anya Hindmarch, $288.75; my-wardrobe.com.
-
2. Maxi KaftanGo for all-out boho glam in a printed maxi, a la Kate Hudson. The light-as-air fabric channels Brigitte Bardot’s Saint Tropez style.
Silk dress, Lotta Stensson, $290; net-a-porter.com.
-
3. Classic TunicShow off toned legs in this sweet and classic cover-up. Take a cue from Jennifer Garner and choose a crisp white style that exudes effortless charm.
Linen and cotton tunic, Boden, $88; bodenusa.com.
-
4. Denim SkirtA classic denim skirt offers nonchalant style and coverage for summer’s teeny bikinis. Angie Harmon accented her color-bright purple bikini with a distressed, raw-edged style.
Cotton skirt, J. Crew, $176; jcrew.com.
-
5. Neon KaftanTurn heads, and show off your killer tan, in on-trend neon. Busy Phillips chose this sheer and billowy number by Mara Hoffman to reveal a sexy hint of skin.
Silk kaftan, Mara Hoffman, $310; net-a-porter.com.
-
6. Printed TunicThe vibrant print of this lightweight tunic turns a basic black bikini into a seaside statement. Cindy Crawford's long-sleeved style keeps her skin stylishly protected from the sun.
Cotton tunic, J. Crew, $55; jcrew.com.
-
7. White Maxi DressNothing says summer like a classic white dress. Courteney Cox showed off her easy and elegant poolside style in a semi-sheer cotton maxi.
Viscose dress, Topshop, $50; topshop.com.
-
8. Strapless DressInstead of a classic sarong, try a strapless dress that can go from pool to party in an instant. A printed look like Kristin Davis' feels elegant and effortless.
Cotton dress, Juicy Couture, $260; stylebop.com.
-
9. Short-ShortsLet your hard-earned bikini body shine in a pair of barely-there shorts. Gwyneth Paltrow pulls together a chic monochromatic look with a simple bandeau top and low-slung shorts.
Cotton shorts, Old Navy, $12.50; oldnavy.com.
-
10. Oversize T-ShirtChannel surfer-girl style in an oversize printed T-shirt. For a playful touch, Vanessa Hudgens added a playful touch to her red two-piece with a vintage-style off-the-shoulder tee.
Cotton t-shirt, Rebel Yell, $57; blacklabelboutique.com.
1 of 10
Sexy Tunic
A deep-plunging neckline and chic three-quarter sleeves give this tunic versatile appeal—wear it on the beach, like Halle Berry, or over skinny jeans for a night out.
Cotton kaftan, Anya Hindmarch, $288.75; my-wardrobe.com.
Cotton kaftan, Anya Hindmarch, $288.75; my-wardrobe.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM