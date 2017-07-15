10 Chic Bikes to Bring out Your Inner Kid This Summer

Summer is just the time to let out your inner kid, and we know just the way to do it—bike riding! Growing up, summer wasn't just a season, it was the very best time of year. No school, late bedtime, and cruising the neighborhood on your trusty bike were just a few of the highlights. Why not recapture some of that joie de vivre with one of these 10 chic bicycles? Just add an ice pop and you'll be cool for the summer.

VIDEO: 4 Ways Vacationing Increases Productivity