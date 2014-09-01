See the 10 Greatest Moments in Julia Roberts's On-Screen Hair History

How much do we love Julia Roberts' hair? Let us count the ways! The star and her glorious blonde waves are currently gracing the cover of our massive September issue, but we've been coveting her strands for years.
Ever since Roberts first got her start in Hollywood over 20 years ago, she's managed to induce major hair envy with her now-trademark curls. Case in point: The defined ringlets she wore in Mystic Pizza (pictured, above) rank at the top of our favorite on-screen looks to date.
Roberts, however, doesn't get attached to any hairstyle in particular, opting to change things up whenever the mood strikes. "I once randomly cut my hair off before a shoot," she told us. "What was fascinating was that moms would stop me in the grocery store and say 'It will grow back.' Hair has a strong effect on people."
In celebration of our 708-page September issue, we're taking a retrospective look at Julia Roberts' 10 best on-screen hair moments ever. See each style now!
1. Mystic PizzaEven early in her career, Roberts' lush ringlets quickly became her trademark. Before heading out on a date with a boy from the other (richer) side of town in Mystic Pizza, the star donned a black-and-white strapless dress, which she complemented with her signature voluminous curls.
2. Steel MagnoliasRoberts's co-stars in this 1989 drama-Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, and Daryl Hannah-got most of the good lines. But Roberts, then just 22, was the film's beating heart. Her old-fashioned wedding dress, complete with bows and bustle, suited her character perfectly. True to her Southern Belle aesthetic, Roberts went for a sky-high updo with defined curls.
3. Pretty WomanTruth be told, there are quite a few great hair moments in Pretty Woman, but the glamorous side-parted updo Roberts wore to the opera, clad in a red off-the-shoulder gown, stands out as our favorite.
4. Erin BrockovichWith a wardrobe of super-short skirts and plunging necklines at hand to play Erin Brockovich, Roberts let her ensembles take center stage, wearing her hair in a casual half-up style.
5. Erin BrockovichLater in the film, Roberts paired her long, flowing curls with a see-through top and leather skirt.
6. Ocean's ElevenRoberts was the only woman in a cast packed with Hollywood's hottest leading men (including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon). And indeed, as a cool Las Vegas art expert, she practically glittered; the elegant updo and sparkling ensemble were, like her character, totally put-together and utterly controlled.
7. Mona Lisa SmileTo play art history professor Katherine Ann Watson in Mona Lisa Smile, Roberts wore her strands in smooth waves, topping off the look with a trés-chic black beret.
8. CloserWhile Roberts' love life was unmanageable in the 2004 film Closer, where she plays a London-based photographer caught in a love quadrangle with Jude Law, Clive Owens, and Natalie Portman, the star's perfectly-messy ponytail stayed a constant, effortlessly tousled touch against the intricate plot.
9. Charlie Wilson's WarThe higher the hair, the closer to heaven! Robert took the old Southern saying to heart when playing '80s-era Texas socialite Joanne Herring in Charlie Wilson's War with her exaggerated blonde coiff, complete with face framing, whipped cream-esque curls.
10. Eat, Pray, Love"When the movie opens, Julia's character is a writer who is going through a divorce and wants to find herself," Eat, Pray, Love costume designer Michael Dennison tells InStyle. "Her look is very urban but still slightly eclectic." To mirror her character Liz Gilbert's newfound carefree attitude, Roberts wore her hair in loose, touchable layers that were just as effortless.