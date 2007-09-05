They run the gamut from bold pumps and sultry stilettos to cool platforms and peep-toe flats. Vivid colors, metallic leather and pretty details also come into play.



Black-and-white

It's less about spectators than looking spectacular. Zoom in on the trend-bold black with crisp white will sharpen any outfit and keep the focus on clean lines.



Left: Patent leather ankle strap heel, Stuart Weitzman, $265; 310-860-9600.