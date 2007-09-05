Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Shoes
1. ShoesThey run the gamut from bold pumps and sultry stilettos to cool platforms and peep-toe flats. Vivid colors, metallic leather and pretty details also come into play.
Black-and-white
It's less about spectators than looking spectacular. Zoom in on the trend-bold black with crisp white will sharpen any outfit and keep the focus on clean lines.
Left: Patent leather ankle strap heel, Stuart Weitzman, $265; 310-860-9600.
2. Black-and-whiteLeather and grosgrain ribbon mules, Magnolia, $135.
3. CrisscrossX marks the spot in this chic throwback to the eighties. "It’s a fantasy feeling-sexy bondage with a rock and roll silhouette," says designer Jean-Michel Cazabat.
Metallic leather sandals, Loeffler Randall, $530; at Neiman Marcus.
4. CrisscrossStudded leather sandals, Imagine, $175; at select Nordstrom stores.
5. Open-toe flatsThe grown-up version of playing peekaboo: Show off your toes in styles ranging from braided, bowed or embroidered to cotton canvas and patent leather.
Leather flats, Arturo Chiang, $98; at Bloomingdale?s.
6. Open-toe flatsLinen flats, Christian Louboutin, $765; at Bergdorf Goodman.
7. PlatformsAdventurous souls take a walk on the wild side. Platform sandals are back again, updated with raffia details, colorful fabrics and covered stacked heels.
Leather, Vince by Vince Camuto, $145; at Dillard?s.
8. PlatformsCalf hair platforms, Betsey Johnson, $200.
