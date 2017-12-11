These "Wreath Witherspoons" Are Your Dose of Holiday Cheer for the Day

Back in 2014, Mindy Kaling gave us what is perhaps her greatest gift to pop culture—which is saying a lot, this is Kelly Kapoor we’re talking about!

Once upon a holiday episode of The Mindy Project, Kaling introduced the most American Christmas tradition of them all: the Wreath Witherspoon—which is exactly as it sounds: a wreath comprised of photos of southern sweetheart and Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon.

Luckily, society (and Reese herself!) quickly adopted the clever craft, and three years later it’s something of social media standby.

Without further ado, here are the best Wreath Witherspoons on the Internet today:

She took me approx 7 hours and two trips to kinkos, and I hot glued three fingers together but worth it!!! She’s gorg #wreathwitherspoon 🎀@RWitherspoon @mindykaling pic.twitter.com/FiPHIzY0wr — carly (@malibucarly1) November 29, 2017

At a Christmas party and they have a Wreath Witherspoon @mindykaling pic.twitter.com/kOBn0kJx4K — Jasmine Gilstrap (@artistic_jgil) December 10, 2017

From now on, it’s not Christmas if we don’t have a #WreathWitherspoon ! pic.twitter.com/betEjmaPet — Jessica Gimeno (@JessicaGimeno) December 1, 2017

Hung up the #wreathwitherspoon so it's officially Christmas🎄 A post shared by Angelo Sapienza (@ajsapi) on Dec 9, 2017 at 6:41am PST

I mean... C'mon! Best gift ever ! Thanks @mindykaling for my #WreathWitherspoon #Oscar edition. #YesItsOnMyFrontDoor 😂😂😂 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 18, 2015 at 9:35am PST

Some have taken it a step further yet, creating Judy Garlands, Chris-mas trees, and Awreatha Franklins:

christmas holy trinity



chris-mas tree, wreath witherspoon, judy garland pic.twitter.com/x7qLEQKMcC — abbey ✨ (@Iouisavontrapp) November 15, 2017

Sorry, #wreathwitherspoon, Awreathafranklin is still the queen of Christmas. pic.twitter.com/XRAdzfqdRo — Hollie K (@Imbzzzd) December 10, 2017

What’s next? A Menorah Ephron? Dreidel de Matteo? (These are pretty good ideas, guys—take note.)

Season’s greetings, everyone! May you have a Vanna White Christmas and a happy Michelle Kwanzaa (OK, admittedly I took it too far).