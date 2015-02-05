Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Vince Camuto's Celebrity Admirers
-
1. Olivia Wilde
At the 2012 Accessories Council Excellence Awards in New York City, Wilde escorted the designer in a pair of classic black pumps and box clutch of his design paired with a Calvin Klein Collection frock.
-
2. Tory Burch
Burch, who called Camuto one of her greatest mentors, joined the designer at the 27th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in 2013.
-
3. Jessica Simpson
Camuto teamed up with Simpson in 2005 to launch her eponymous footwear and clothing company. The singer-turned-designer mourned his death in January, calling him, "My mentor, my family, the creator of all my dreams."
-
4. Adriana Lima and Lindsay Ellingson
The models joined Camuto at the opening of his flagship store in New York City in 2013. That night, the always gracious designer donated 20% of the evening's proceeds to New Yorkers for Children.
-
5. Ashlee Simpson
Simpson hosted the celebration for the launch of her older sisters fall 2013 campaign.
-
6. Julianne Hough
Hough joined Camuto at the 20th annual FFANY Shoes On Sale Gala at the Waldorf Astoria in 2013.
1 of 6
Olivia Wilde
At the 2012 Accessories Council Excellence Awards in New York City, Wilde escorted the designer in a pair of classic black pumps and box clutch of his design paired with a Calvin Klein Collection frock.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Mandy Moore Just Revealed the Most Romantic Engagement Ring Story
Mar 14, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
Ansel Elgort's Girlfriend Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Post for Her Actor Beau
Mar 14, 2018 @ 5:45 PM
Miley Cyrus Is Facing a Whopping $300 Million Lawsuit Over Her Hit We Can't Stop
Mar 14, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Prince William's Changing Looks
Mar 13, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
We'll Always Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matchy-Matchy Couple Moments
Mar 13, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How Important Is It for Your Family to Like Your Boyfriend? A Psychologist Weighs In
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM