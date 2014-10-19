Scripted! Push the Envelope with Wedding Calligraphy

Hand calligraphy is putting the word back in weddings. What has always been the finest way to get an invitation to its guest (yes, snail mail) is one of the hottest ways to make your wedding one to watch. Even in an increasingly digital era, talented modern-day scribes are perfecting this age-old tradition with inventive new appeal: look out for loose penmanship in mixed fonts, neon inks and ombrés, and bold wedding day elements all bearing a special signature. When it comes to wed-spiration, push the (inner and outer) envelope with these breathtaking ideas! Postscript (pun intended): If you love calligraphy as much as we do, you too can learn the tricks of the trade at the many calligraphy workshops popping up on the scene from coast-to-coast.
1. Neon BrightsYour invitation envelope is the very first piece of your wedding that your guests will see. So make it known that your wedding is going to be a blast by selecting a wild neon ink for your calligraphy as shown on these custom-designed envelopes by Anne Robin.
2. Day GlowCarry the bright and bold effect through your affair! Neon has a place at even the swankiest affair and they make it easy to find your seat. Check out these bold escort cards by Robin on crisp white paper with hand-penned script in bright orange glow.
3. Love LettersNothing feels more personal than a written note, so why not have your entire invitation hand-calligraphed? This luxurious design by East Six takes a spin on the classic invite with its slanted orientation and bold magenta edging. Emoting refined celebration, it’s sealed with custom magenta wax seal to amp up the unexpected with a nod to tradition.
4. BlackgroundsBlack tie is back in a big way, and nothing is more luxe than an ebony envelope emblazoned with crisp white words. Anne Robin went modern with a mixed font -- bold script for the guest names and sans serif for the address. And don’t miss the deliberate lowercase lettering: it says “swank without the stuffy!"
5. Watercolor OmbreWhen your envelope is a work of art, guests will want to frame their names! Twinkle + Toast’s Taryn Sutherland infuses whimsy with her signature freehand designs that call out the guest’s name with a welcoming watercolor ombre effect.
6. Write in WhiteEmerald hues are hot in ready-to-wear, and at weddings too. A jeweled-tone invitation is the perfect canvas for elegant calligraphy in white ink Robin created for the event planners at Bash, Please. This style choice says classic and traditional with a twist--and these vintage stamps are to die for.
7. Liner LovePenmanship isn’t exclusive to the address of an envelope. We are swooning over custom hand-drawn envelope liners. Ceci New York hand-painted malachite design features rings of magnificent greens instead a dramatic die cut too-pretty-to-toss envelope. This says to guests that “no stone will be left unturned” when it comes to details on your wedding day.
8. Little NotesYour vows are arguably the most important part of your wedding day. So why shouldn’t they be treated with the same white gloves? Ask your calligrapher to scribe your special words so that you can have them for anniversaries to come. If you plan to have guests perform readings during your ceremony, preserve their words and put on them display throughout the evening. Calligraphy by Anne Robins
9. It's A SignOne of the hottest crazes in weddings are placards to welcome your guests. Wood looks dressed up with your name written in beautiful hand-calligraphy like this namesake board by Twinkle and Toast.
10. Find Your SeatExpect oohs and ahhs when you skip the traditional paper escort cards and go for a bold display that sets the crowd abuzz as they enter the reception. Modern calligraphers can dream up large scale seating charts like this dramatic floor-length escort board by Twinkle and Toast. Think mirrors, murals and framed escort displays and prepare to wow your dinner guests.
11. It's A SignWith the rise of outdoor weddings in tents, barns and scenic parks, directional signs provide a sense of style and function at your wedding reception. Carry through the look of your event by having your calligrapher’s handwork show throughout--from your invites to your afterparty with signage like this placard by Twinkle and Toast.
12. It's A SignChalkboards appear anything but amateur when they look like this! Guests were welcomed into a five-star New York restaurant for a foodie wedding planned by Chandelier Events with this hand-drawn display by interior-designer-turned-chalk-maven Carolina Ro.
13. Organic EscortsWho says your pen is married to paper? Consider writing guests’ names and seating assignments on dimensional objects from natural elements like leaves, stones and shells to found objects like honey jars, compasses and compacts. We love the refined beauty of these hand-calligraphed fresh lemon leaves by Anne Robin.
14. Guest RequestsAsk your guests to leave you a handwritten note in return! As guests departed this wedding, the bride and groom requested that they leave them a postcard with special wishes and words of advice for a happy marriage. You can have fun with this idea by leaving lots of funky pens to play with!