Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Zoë Saldana's Changing Looks
1. 1996
The Newtown High School student sported a very '90s shag.
2. 2001
She used her dance training to play a haughty ballerina in Center Stage. "I got so much out of being a dancer," she told InStyle. "The stillness of it. The discipline. The dedication."
3. 2004
The busy actress played a supporting role in The Terminal—and let down her curly mane.
4. 2005
The Dirty Deeds star wore her layered cut stick straight and played up her full lips with wine-hued lippy.
5. 2006
With her plum shadow and glossy pink lips, the Premium star showed her childhood preference for hot hues: "I would always love to watch my mom get ready to go out. She wore so much color and I just loved it."
6. 2007
Saldana graced the small screen in Six Degrees and pulled back her curls for an understated look. "I feel my most confident when I am at my most natural," she has said.
7. 2008
A center-part and sleek hairstyle drew all eyes to the Vantage Point beauty's retro-inspired liner.
8. 2009
She hit the big time with a role in Star Trek and went high-drama with a pompadour style: "I do have my days when I really want to do something dramatic."
9. 2009
Saldana wore an intricately curled asymmetrical bun courtesy of Tresemme hairstylist Mara Roszak.
10. 2009
The Avatar lead was at the top of her game-and wearing her favorite shade: "I love red lipstick."
11. 2010
Saldana sported retro waves at the Golden Globes.
12. 2010
For this year's Academy Awards, the face of Avon's Eternal Magic fragrance went with a natural look: "I have become more comfortable in my own skin. My mom always told me 'it's not the body that becomes tainted, it's the mind.'"
13. 2011
For the Independent Spirit Awards, Saldana played up her lips with an orange-red shade.
14. 2012
Wow! Saldana sported dramatic cat-eye liner at the CFDA Awards.
15. 2012
Call it the perfect ponytail. Saldana's undone waves create a laid-back vibe, while the added volume at the crown gives the style a retro twist. "Zoë wore a gorgeous lace Elie Saab dress to her premiere of The Words. We discussed her look, and decided on a sexy, effortless low pony," said Saldana's hairstylist Mara Roszak. "I created the perfect wavy texture by loosely braiding sections and allowed them to air-dry."
16. 2013
The actress arrived at the MTV Movie Awards with a cascade of curls.
17. 2014
The actress rocks soft waves and a pink lip.
18. 2015
The star made her first red carpet appearance since having her twins at the Academy Awards.
19. 2016
Saldana went with a sleek updo and statement earrings while attending an event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
20. 2017
Saldana glowed during a visit to the SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. wearing a statement-making scarlet lip and shimmering copper eye shadow.
