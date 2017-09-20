Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Sophia Loren's Changing Looks
1. 1950
The up-and-comer tried her luck in a beauty contest and met her future husband Carlo Ponti (he was the judge, she was first runner up). Soon after, she got roles in three films.
2. 1956
Of her time as an Italian starlet, Loren has said: "I used to change my hair color almost every day...one day I would be a redhead, the next a blonde and finally a brunette."
3. 1961
While starring in El Cid with Charlton Heston, Loren sported a bouffant that brought out her ebullient side: "In the course of my film career I have had many different hairstyles and I found that each one highlighted various aspects of my looks and my personality."
4. 1979
In the '70s, the Firepower actress let her curls flow: "I always prefer a simple hairstyle, however formal the occasion."
5. 1994
"I wear glasses and I consider them a fashion accessory," the Pret-a-Porter star has said. The far-sighted beauty has designed her own line of spectacles for more than 20 years.
6. 2007
At 72, Loren was photographed in lingerie for the legendary Pirelli pinup calendar. "I enjoyed myself posing as if I was a little girl again," she told an Italian newspaper.
7. 2009
"It was a joy for me to be in [Nine], a type of film that I've never done before," the actress told People of the musical. It was really like a festa. And her costars confirmed that her legendary beauty remained in evidence. Said Fergie: "She looks stunning."
8. 2010
The iconic star dons her signature curls and rose-colored glasses.
9. 2011
Loren pairs her pink lipstick with auburn hair.
10. 2012The Italian actress wears her favorite lipstick shade, pairing the playful color with dramatic liner and lashes.
11. 2013
Loren opts for an almost-bare face with the exception of her signature eye makeup.
-
12. 2014
The icon flashes a smile, showcasing her highlighted brows and dramatic cat-eye.
13. 2015
With her hair and makeup totally on-point, Loren looked stunning as she arrived at the 2015 premiere of Dark Places in Los Angeles.
14. 2016
Loren looked as stunning as ever as she posed for the camera at An Evening with Sophia Loren, where she interviewed onstage and answered questions from the audience about her incredible career.
15. 2017
The Italian film icon wore pale pink blush and matching lipstick to an event in 2017, pairing the mellow palette with boldly lined lids and spidery lashes.
