Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Shirley MacLaine's Changing Looks
-
1. 1955
The rising star made her film debut in Alfred Hitchcock's The Trouble with Harry this year, which earned MacLaine her first Golden Globe.
-
2. 1959
The actress shows off her perfectly coiffed hair and statement-making lashes.
-
3. 1964
Decked out in pink lashes and updo, MacLaine poses in her costume for the film Way to Go!.
-
4. 1964
For the premiere of Way to Go!, MacLaine donned major bling. The actress accessorized her hair and neck with jewelry.
-
5. 1967
The star debuts bouncy waves for the N.Y.C premiere of Woman Times Seven.
-
6. 1969
The star sports bangs and a short 'do the same year her film, Sweet Charity, hit theaters.
-
7. 1970
Despite the Two Mules for Sister Sara actress's voluminous hair, all eyes are on her trademark lush lashes.
-
8. 1971
The star of Shirley's World debuts an unprecedented hairstyle for MacLaine.
-
9. 1983
The changes keep coming! MacLaine, who earned her first Oscar this year for her work in Terms of Endearment, sports a drastic blonde cut.
-
10. 1984
MacLaine ups her style game with numerous earrings and a show-stopping gown.
-
11. 1990
The fiery redhead starred in Postcards from the Edge with Meryl Streep and Dennis Quaid this year.
-
12. 1996
MacLaine styles her crop with a red topper that complements her crimson lips.
-
13. 2005
The actress kept busy with two films this year, starring in both In Her Shoes and Bewitched.
-
14. 2008
Going for the gold! MacLaine debuts blonde hair.
-
15. 2012
The Downton Abbey actress is the epitome of class, wearing pearl jewelry and darker lip.
-
16. 2013
The star keeps her look simple, with a sequin jacket acting as her outfit's style focal point.
-
17. 2014
The actress goes for a sleeker look, opting for straight hair at the premiere of Elsa & Fred.
-
18. 2015
MacLaine is all smiles while at a film screening of The Apartment.
1 of 18
1955
The rising star made her film debut in Alfred Hitchcock's The Trouble with Harry this year, which earned MacLaine her first Golden Globe.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Feb 11, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Jennifer Aniston's Changing Looks
Jan 19, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Happy Birthday, Dolly Parton! See the Country Icon's Changing Looks Through the Years
Jan 8, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
Kate Middleton's Changing Looks
Dec 21, 2017 @ 9:30 AM
Jane Fonda's 80! See Her Transformation Through the Years
Dec 18, 2017 @ 10:15 AM
Happy Birthday, Katie Holmes! See Her Transformation Through the Years
Dec 14, 2017 @ 9:45 AM
Happy Birthday, Vanessa Hudgens! See Her Best Beauty Looks Through the Years
Dec 13, 2017 @ 9:00 AM