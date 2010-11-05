Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Sarah Palin's Changing Looks
-
1. 1981The Wasilla High School athlete sported a flipped-back shag.
-
2. 1984Feathered hair and a big smile! Palin won the Miss Wasilla pageant, going on to place third in the Miss Alaska competition.
-
3. 1992
The busy mother-of-two had an appropriately wash-and-wear bob when she announced her candidacy for Wasilla City Council.
-
4. 2002
Palin nailed her signature style-a voluminous bun, sleek specs and dark lipstick-while a member of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation.
-
5. 2006
The soon-to-be Alaskan governor campaigned with caramel highlights and new wireframes.
-
6. 2008
As John McCain's running mate, Palin incited a nationwide demand for her Kazuo Kawasaki rimless spectacles.
-
7. 2009
The one-time vice presidential candidate let her (now highlighted!) hair down for a chat with Barbara Walters.
-
8. 2010
The former governor attended the Time 100 Gala with soft, peach-toned makeup.
