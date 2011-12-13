Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Rachel Zoe's Changing Looks
1. 2004
Although born in N.Y.C., Zoe looked every inch the blond, burnished Cali girl at an L.A. charity event.
2. 2005
For a Moschino luncheon, the super-stylist wore her locks in very Farrah feathered curls.
3. 2007
For the launch of Style A to Zoe, the stylist went for major volume and sultry smoky eyeshadow.
4. 2008
Crimped waves were a nod to growing up in what the Rachel Zoe Project lead has called "the super-sized 1980s."
5. 2009
A hairline braid was a cute variation on her signature mane.
6. 2009
Tumbling tendrils (worn at the Carolina Herrera show) made this rare updo very Zoe.
7. 2010
For a museum fete, the stylist balanced out her pulled-back locks with major shoulder-dusters-and wine lipstick.
8. 2011
She launched the Rachel Zoe Collection in Canada sporting a pretty coral lipstick.
9. 2011
For the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Zoe topped stylized waves with a feminine hat.
10. 2012
"It was an impulse," Zoe told InStyle.com of her brand-new bangs. "They're from Fashion Week. The night before my fashion show, I was getting in the spirit because all the girls on the runway [wore] bangs." Hairstylist Odile Gilbert then prompted her to make the cut. "I was so nervous that I wasn't thinking!" That said, she loves the result. "It's kind of nice because I get to hide under my hair. I'm keeping them."
11. 2013
Upon arriving at the Weinstein Company Academy Award Party in Hollywood, Zoe proved once again that she is the queen of boho-chic style.
12. 2014
Zoe put a contemporary twist on old Hollywood glamour by framing her face with loose curls at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Barbara Kruger And Quentin Tarantino Presented By Gucci.
13. 2015
Sunkissed and super blonde, Zoe looked gorgeous while sporting an au naturel hairstyle at the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund's Super Saturday NY at Nova's Ark Project in Water Mill, New York.
14. 2016
The stylist paired blonde, beachy waves with a raspberry lip at a screening of Ice Age: Collision Course.
