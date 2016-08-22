Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Rachel Bilson's Changing Looks
-
1. 1999
"I used to make my mom iron my hair with a clothing iron!" Bilson has said of her high school look. "She would totally fight me, but I insisted. So I had this dry, brittle, disgusting straw hair plastered to my head."
-
2. 2003
"I love peachy blushes," the star of The O.C. has said. "It makes you feel pretty and girlie."
-
3. 2004
The beautiful brunette wore a simple side braid to the Teen Choice Awards.
-
4. 2005
How did the small-screen star keep her locks lustrous? Kerastase products. "I use their shampoo and conditioner and the Oleo-Relax fluid," she has said. "Your hair feels silky and totally rejuvenated."
-
5. 2006
"No matter how [my hair is] styled-up, down, whatever-I like it messy," the Last Kiss actress has said of her crowning glory. "I've learned to appreciate my natural wave."
-
6. 2007
A hat isn't just for a bad hair day. "I like to add my own thing to an outfit," the Chuck guest star has said. "Like, if I'm wearing a fancy dress, I'll put a beanie on."
-
7. 2008
Bilson debuted blunt bangs at the Japanese premiere of Jumper.
-
8. 2008
She hit a Chanel event with her locks in a deep side part.
-
9. 2008
The actress launched her Edie Rose collection at a Florida Macy's wearing a bowler.
-
10. 2011
Bilson rocked surfer girl strands in France.
-
11. 2012
Bilson warmed up her cheeks with rosy blush at the Art of Elysium gala.
-
12. 2012
Celebrity hairstylist Jamal Hammadi bumped up Bilson's half-updo into a bouffant style.
-
13. 2013
Arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of The To Do List, Bilson went for a boho-inspired feel with beachy waves and a winged cateye for some added edge.
-
14. 2014
Rocking loose curls and a subtle smoky eye at the CW Network's 2014 New York upfront presentation, the actress looked on-point—as always.
-
15. 2015
Bilson looked stunning with loose textured waves and a light pink lip at a charity dinner in L.A.
-
16. 2016
The actress pulled back her noticeably blonder locks into a loose updo in N.Y.C., letting her naturally beautiful complexion shine through.
