The Emmy-nominated actress enlisted Chanel makeup artist Jordan Bree Long to give her a standout look. "For Michelle's eyes we wanted to keep it light and soft with just a hint of sparkle with fluttery lashes," Long told InStyle.com. She used Chanel Illusion D'Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Abstraction. For the actress's bold brick red lip, Long first lined Dockery’s lips with pencil, then layered Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in La Somptueuse. "We wanted to do a deeper lip but nothing too dark and vampy," Long said. "This color perfectly complements her hair and also looks fantastic with Michelle's fair flawless skin."