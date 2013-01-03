Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Michelle Dockery's Changing Looks
-
1. 2006
The up-and-comer showed some side-swept fringe at the premiere of Hogfather.
-
2. 2011
For Derby Day in Epsom, England, the Downton Abbey star popped on a cobalt fascinator.
-
3. 2011
Dockery attended the Emmy Awards with her auburn locks pulled back into a loose bun.
-
4. 2012
Coral lip gloss and defined brows at the InStyle Best of British Talent party.
-
5. 2012
Loose waves and very modern gloss at a Downton Abbey photo call.
-
6. 2012
For the BAFTA L.A. tea, Dockery paired what she called a "really vintage"-inspired Nina Ricci dress with equally retro finger waves.
-
7. 2012
The Emmy-nominated actress enlisted Chanel makeup artist Jordan Bree Long to give her a standout look. "For Michelle's eyes we wanted to keep it light and soft with just a hint of sparkle with fluttery lashes," Long told InStyle.com. She used Chanel Illusion D'Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Abstraction. For the actress's bold brick red lip, Long first lined Dockery’s lips with pencil, then layered Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in La Somptueuse. "We wanted to do a deeper lip but nothing too dark and vampy," Long said. "This color perfectly complements her hair and also looks fantastic with Michelle's fair flawless skin."
-
8. 2013
"I wanted to give the hair a slightly textured, lived-in feel, but still keep it elegant," hairstylist Mara Roszak said of the rumpled waves she created for Dockery's Golden Globes appearance.
-
9. 2014
The actress chose a center-parted updo for the Primetime Emmy Awards.
-
10. 2015
Dockery wore her strands in a sleek, straight lob at the Burberry Festive film premiere in London.
1 of 10
2006
The up-and-comer showed some side-swept fringe at the premiere of Hogfather.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Feb 11, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Jennifer Aniston's Changing Looks
Jan 19, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Happy Birthday, Dolly Parton! See the Country Icon's Changing Looks Through the Years
Jan 8, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
Kate Middleton's Changing Looks
Dec 21, 2017 @ 9:30 AM
Jane Fonda's 80! See Her Transformation Through the Years
Dec 18, 2017 @ 10:15 AM
Happy Birthday, Katie Holmes! See Her Transformation Through the Years
Dec 14, 2017 @ 9:45 AM
Happy Birthday, Vanessa Hudgens! See Her Best Beauty Looks Through the Years
Dec 13, 2017 @ 9:00 AM