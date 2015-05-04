Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Meryl Streep's Most Dramatic Movie Transformations
-
1. Silkwood (1983)
"Karen Silkwood"
-
2. A Cry in the Dark (1988)
"Lindy"
-
3. Death Becomes Her (1992)
"Madeline Ashton"
-
4. Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
"Aunt Josephine"
-
5. The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
"Eleanor Shaw"
-
6. Prime (2005)
"Lisa Metzger"
-
7. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
"Miranda Priestly"
-
8. Doubt (2008)
"Sister Aloysius Beauvier"
-
9. Julie & Julia (2009)
"Julia Child"
-
10. The Iron Lady (2011)
"Margaret Thatcher"
-
11. August: Osage County (2013)
"Violet Weston"
-
12. Into the Woods (2014)
"The Witch"
Silkwood (1983)
"Karen Silkwood"
