Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Meg Ryan's Changing Looks
1. 1983The former NYU journalism major made her debut on the daytime soap As the World Turns.
2. 1986The Top Gun actress posed in her signature loose curls.
3. 1989Ryan sported highlighted waves for her starring role in When Harry Met Sally....
4. 1997The Addicted to Love star set the trends with a choppy shag stylist Sally Hershberger called "a punk rock thing."
5. 2001"Natural makeup works best for Meg," said makeup artist Karen Kawahara of the Kate & Leopold lead. Ryan proved her point with a soft peach palette.
6. 2003Ryan got edgy in the daring thriller In the Cut, but stayed consistent follicle-wise with her honey-hued shag.
7. 2008For the premiere of The Women, Ryan added dazzle to her baby blues with subtle lavender liner.
8. 2009Ryan starred in Serious Moonlight and sported a face-framing curly cut.
9. 2012Ryan sported major ringlets at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Countdown to Zero.
10. 2013The 51-year-old donned natural curls and minimal makeup at an NYC premiere.
11. 2014
Ryan was all smiles as she attended the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala in New York City.
12. 2015
Finishing her look with delicate diamond earrings and perfectly tousled hair, the actress exuded elegance upon arriving at the 18th Annual Savannah Film Festival in Savannah, Georgia.
