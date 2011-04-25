Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Marilyn Monroe's Changing Looks
-
1. 1931Born in Los Angeles to a single mother, Monroe spent much of her childhood with a foster family. Although her birth certificate gives her name as Norma Jeane Mortensen, she was later called Norma Jeane Baker.
-
2. 1940The 14-year-old had naturally curly reddish-brown hair-and a newfound effect on men. "I had this long walk to school, it was just sheer pleasure," she told Life of her high school years. "Every fellow honked his horn-the world became friendly."
-
3. 1948Renamed Marilyn Monroe and reborn as a platinum blonde, she took a supporting role in Ladies of the Chorus.
-
4. 1950A year of contrasts: she was awarded a prestige role in The Asphalt Jungle and named Miss Cheesecake by Stars and Stripes magazine.
-
5. 1950An elegant updo revealed Monroe's natural widow's peak in All About Eve.
-
6. 1952The Don’t Bother to Knock star wore her white-blond locks in a voluminous pageboy. She was also known to accentuate her eyes with a half-strip of false lashes.
-
7. 1953The red-lipped bombshell showcased her comedic skills in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and How to Marry a Millionaire. The following year, her fame skyrocketed when she married baseball player Joe DiMaggio.
-
8. 1957Having moved to New York to study acting under Lee Strasberg, the new Mrs. Arthur Miller took a role across from Sir Laurence Olivier in The Prince and the Showgirl.
-
9. 1961A year before her death, she completed her final film, The Misfits.
1 of 9
1931
Born in Los Angeles to a single mother, Monroe spent much of her childhood with a foster family. Although her birth certificate gives her name as Norma Jeane Mortensen, she was later called Norma Jeane Baker.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Feb 11, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Jennifer Aniston's Changing Looks
Jan 19, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Happy Birthday, Dolly Parton! See the Country Icon's Changing Looks Through the Years
Jan 8, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
Kate Middleton's Changing Looks
Dec 21, 2017 @ 9:30 AM
Jane Fonda's 80! See Her Transformation Through the Years
Dec 18, 2017 @ 10:15 AM
Happy Birthday, Katie Holmes! See Her Transformation Through the Years
Dec 14, 2017 @ 9:45 AM
Happy Birthday, Vanessa Hudgens! See Her Best Beauty Looks Through the Years
Dec 13, 2017 @ 9:00 AM