For the Los Angeles Film Festival, makeup artist Fiona Stiles worked creamy bronze shadow into Stewart's top lashline, blending it upwards towards the brow bone before accenting with a shimmery burgundy powder. "I dabbed it at the outer corners of the eyes and below the lower lashes to add a bit more definition," she explained. Stiles finished with-what else?-tons of black eyeliner and vampy black mascara.