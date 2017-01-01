Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Kristen Stewart's Changing Looks
-
1. 2001The 11-year-old began her acting career in The Safety of Objects.
-
2. 2002The angelic-looking Stewart played Jodie Foster's daughter in Panic Room. "I turned 11 during filming," she has said.
-
3. 2005
The Fierce People star experimented with loose blond locks.
-
4. 2007"Kristen Stewart in Into the Wild is the reason I cast her in Twilight," director Catherine Hardwicke has said of the actress's star-making role.
-
5. 2007
The Cutlass actress matched her crimson lipstick to her auburn locks.
-
6. 2008
For the London premiere of Twilight, the smirking star played up her eyes with pewter shadow.
-
7. 2009
Stewart showed off her tousled brown locks at the Sundance Film Festival.
-
8. 2009
Stewart tried a sleek updo for the Los Angeles screening of Adventureland.
-
9. 2009The actress's grin was no mistake. "So many people look at her like, 'Oh, that Kristen girl, she's never smiling.' But she's not this über-serious, crazy person," costar Ashley Greene has said. "She's a cool girl who definitely giggles."
-
10. 2009
For the Teen Choice Awards, hairstylist Adir Abergel pulled her punky shag into a pinky ponytail and added pomade for a '60s rock and roll look.
-
11. 2009
The New Moon beauty was still sporting her Joan Jett chop for her latest press tour, but bore no ill will towards the rock legend she portrays in the upcoming The Runaways biopic: "She's a badass."
-
12. 2010
Stewart wore edgy cat-eye liner with her layered cut for the premiere of The Yellow Handkerchief.
-
13. 2010
With longer locks and a confident smile, Stewart promoted the latest installment of the Twilight Saga.
-
14. 2011
Stewart brought out her almond-shaped eyes with metallic shadow for the People's Choice Awards.
-
15. 2011
For the Los Angeles Film Festival, makeup artist Fiona Stiles worked creamy bronze shadow into Stewart's top lashline, blending it upwards towards the brow bone before accenting with a shimmery burgundy powder. "I dabbed it at the outer corners of the eyes and below the lower lashes to add a bit more definition," she explained. Stiles finished with-what else?-tons of black eyeliner and vampy black mascara.
-
16. 2012
For the London premiere of Snow White and the Huntsman, Stewart highlighted her eyes with silvery shadow.
-
17. 2012
For the L.A. premiere of On The Road, Stewart paired a deep oxblood lip hue with a pompadour ponytail.
-
18. 2013
For the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Stewart completed her look with dark eye shadow and fishtail braid.
-
19. 2014
For an easy hair update, the actress incorporated two side braids to her laidback look.
-
20. 2015
The actress makes a drastic change with her short 'do.
-
21. 2016
Stewart showed off a sideswept hairstyle at the Sundance Film Festival, coating her top and bottom lashlines with black liner for maximum effect.
-
22. 2017
Stewart started 2017 with a bang—by adopting a buzzed cut and a platinum shade.
