Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Kelly Clarkson's Changing Looks
-
1. 1998
As a student at Burleson High School in Texas, Clarkson sported a wash-and-wear bob.
-
2. 2002
The American Idol winner began the small-screen competition with "flat hair and no makeup" but soon upped her game to include high-contrast blond streaks and coral gloss.
-
3. 2003
She released her debut album, Thankful, and wore her two-tone crop in tousled curls.
-
4. 2004
The Breakaway songstress lightened up her auburn mane with subtle golden highlights.
-
5. 2004
A sultry, smoky eye and an updo for the American Music Awards.
-
6. 2005
Clarkson looked ultra-glam at the MTV Video Music Awards with a sleek blond chignon.
-
7. 2006
A fun retro look for the Brit Awards! The singer matched her very '60s headband to her winged shadow.
-
8. 2006
She turned heads with an angled cut in a new shade. "Yeah, I rocked the blond," she told InStyle. "It makes you stand out more."
-
9. 2007
Clarkson released My December and went brunet.
-
10. 2007
She held with her walnut hue and added extensions.
-
11. 2009
For the American Music Awards, the All I Ever Wanted singer worked wavy red strands.
-
12. 2011
She attended a Phoenix event with dark smoky shadow and shimmery peach lips.
-
13. 2012
The Duets star showed off newly lightened locks.
-
14. 2013
The singer donned blond locks for the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
-
15. 2013
The singer opts for a bold red lip and wavy hairstyle.
-
16. 2014
Clarkson debuts an icy blonde hue.
-
17. 2015
The songstress is the epitome of a rock star with her newly shaved head.
-
18. 2016
The American Idol winner showed off her ombré locks in a half-up style, complementing the 'do with a pale pink lip and subtle eye makeup.
1 of 18
1998
As a student at Burleson High School in Texas, Clarkson sported a wash-and-wear bob.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Feb 11, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Jennifer Aniston's Changing Looks
Jan 19, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Happy Birthday, Dolly Parton! See the Country Icon's Changing Looks Through the Years
Jan 8, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
Kate Middleton's Changing Looks
Dec 21, 2017 @ 9:30 AM
Jane Fonda's 80! See Her Transformation Through the Years
Dec 18, 2017 @ 10:15 AM
Happy Birthday, Katie Holmes! See Her Transformation Through the Years
Dec 14, 2017 @ 9:45 AM
Happy Birthday, Vanessa Hudgens! See Her Best Beauty Looks Through the Years
Dec 13, 2017 @ 9:00 AM