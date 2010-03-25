Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Kate Gosselin's Changing Looks
1. 1989With her oversize glasses, turtleneck and feathered shag, 8th-grader Katie Kreider was ready to study!
2. 1993
In her senior portrait, the Mt. Calvary Christian School student sported a fashion-forward bob-and poufy '90s bangs.
3. 2009
In its four seasons on the air, viewers of Jon and Kate Plus 8 watched as Gosselin's children got older and her hair got shorter.
4. 2010
For an appearance on The View, Gosselin sported a softer, wavier version of her short crop.
5. 2010
Gosselin showed off her brand-new extensions on the cover of People. "Since she has had short hair for so long it just made sense that we would keep her hair more shoulder length," said stylist Ted Gibson.
6. 2010
For her Dancing with the Stars debut, Gosselin wore her hair in loose, layered spirals. "I cut the extensions shoulder length and curled with a medium sized curling iron," says Gibson. "Side-swept bangs look great on women who want a new look but not a commitment to a full bang."
7. 2012
Buttery blond locks and pretty pastel makeup for a visit to Extra.
