For the People's Choice Awards, the actress opted for a classic beauty look. "I like to call it 'California babysitter hair' - it's that hair I always thought was cool when the sitter came over," said Aniston's hairstylist Chris McMillan. Aniston's makeup artist Angela Levin used the star's edgy ensemble as a starting point for her silvery eye makeup. "The inspiration was 'bad girl in a pretty dress,'" she said. Levin applied Chanel's Illusion D'Ombre shadow in Mirifique to her upper lids, then layered the brand's Quadra Eye Shadow in Vanites on top, starting with the dark purple as liner.