Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Jenna Ushkowitz's Changing Looks
1. 2004As a teen, the Trinity High School student performed on Broadway.
2. 2009
She highlighted her eyes with a swipe of silver for an American Idol bash.
3. 2009
To play Tina Cohen-Chang on Glee, the actress wore edgy multi-hued extensions.
4. 2009
At a Glee preview, she imitated her character's punked-out style with a gravity-defying pompadour.
5. 2009
She attended an L.A. concert with barely-there makeup and a pretty ponytail.
6. 2010
Ushkowitz celebrated the launch of Glee's second season with shimmering bronze shadow and loose waves.
7. 2010
The actress posed backstage at the Rebecca Taylor fashion show wearing a jeweled boho headband.
8. 2011
She let down her hair at a Fox party, pulling back her curls at the crown.
9. 2011
For the Screen Actors Guild Awards, she chose romantic tendrils and glossy red lips.
10. 2011
Ushkowitz debuted ombre highlights at the premiere of Glee: The 3D Concert Movie.
11. 2012
For the Fox upfronts, Ushkowitz flaunted some fresh new fringe.
