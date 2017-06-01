Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Heidi Klum's Changing Looks
1. 1998The German-born model scored the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. "She didn't need makeup then, and she still doesn't," makeup artist Linda Hay has said of the bikini model.
2. 2001
Now a Victoria's Secret Angel, Klum darkened her locks. "Going brunette brought out the pinker tones in her perfect skin," said makeup artist Charlie Green.
3. 2002
For the GQ Men of the Year Awards, the model rocked a sky-high pompadour and played up her eyes. "Heidi loves lashes on top of lashes," makeup artist Linda Hay has said.
4. 2003
"Short hair accentuates her incredible bone structure," hairstylist Italo Gregorio has said of her piecey bob. "She loved this style."
5. 2004
Klum joined her fellow Victoria's Secret models on the Angels Across America tour, sporting a lush Farrah Fawcett style. That year, the busy star also launched her hit reality show Project Runway and give birth to daughter Leni.
6. 2006
New husband Seal "loves it when my hair is all back," Klum has said. Pregnant with her second son, Johan, she wore a crown of braids for the 2006 CFDA awards.
7. 2007
"Matte red lips for the Emmys-she made a statement but still looked fresh," said makeup artist Hay. Also fresh? Her loose, wavy updo.
8. 2008
The multitasking star launched her Jordache clothing line-and face-framing layers. "She prefers long bangs so she can change her hairstyle when she gets tired of them," hairstylist Michel Aleman has told InStyle.
9. 2008
Klum appeared on the December cover of InStyle with voluminous blond locks.
10. 2008
Klum rocked deep magenta lipstick and a shoulder-length bob at the opening of N.Y.C.'s Victoria's Secret flagship store.
11. 2009
"Even pregnant with her fourth child, she has flawless skin and amazing hair," hairstylist Helena Faccenda has said of Klum's shoulder-length crop. "But her best asset by far is her smile."
12. 2009
Just five weeks after giving birth to daughter Lou, Klum (now with flowing blond extensions) hosted the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
13. 2010
For her February cover, Klum flaunted a blown-out mane.
14. 2010
Never one to settle on a style, Klum debuted a Rolling Stones-inspired shag. "She was ready to change her look completely," said stylist Michel Aleman. "We'd done bangs before, but I thought maybe we could try thicker ones with a rounded, shaggy bob. And then I realized, Mick Jagger had the exact cut I was thinking of!"
15. 2011
An extra deep side part was the key to Heidi Klum's unfussy Grammys updo. The sexy, informal texture and low, messy twist were elegant but still approachable.
16. 2012
For the Golden Globes, Klum let her natural beauty shine through a neutral makeup look.
17. 2012
For the launch of her Truly Scrumptious kids collection, Klum went for appropriately candy-pink streaks.
18. 2012
Klum knows when it's time to shine-like at a gala for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "For this event, Heidi was wearing a very sparkly dress, and she was the one to actually suggest adding a little sparkle to her eyes to keep it fun for the children," said her makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani.
19. 2013
Klum swept her bouncy waves to the side for the Golden Globes.
20. 2014
The model debuts bangs while out and about.
21. 2015
Klum channels Old Hollywood glamour with her soft waves and classic red lip.
22. 2016
Once again proving she's totally ageless, Klum stepped out with long blond tresses and bold black liner at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.
23. 2017
A bright-eyed Heidi arrived at the Fashion for Relief event during Cannes Film Festival looking radiant in a plunging minidress, giant hoop earrings, and a half-up ponytail.
