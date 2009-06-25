Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Farrah Fawcett's Changing Looks
1. 1965Her understated flip and all-American good looks inspired her Corpus Christi, Texas high school classmates to vote her the class's "Beautiful Woman."
2. 1975The then Mrs. Lee Majors credited her smile to good genes: "We've got a lot of teeth in [my] family." It's no wonder that an endorsement deal for Ultra Brite toothpaste soon followed.
3. 1977
A year into her star-making role in Charlie's Angels, the "Farrah" 'do was major business for her hairstylist Allen Edwards. "People were lining up down the street," he has said of the response.
4. 1978
The star was so dedicated to her mane that she weighed in on the formula for her namesake brand of Faberge shampoo: "I like my hair squeaky but not too squeaky-maybe we should add some vinegar."
5. 1979"I like myself best when I'm not smiling," Fawcett once told reporters. Despite this, the post-Charlie Fawcett had millions of dollars worth of endorsement deals to keep her grinning.
6. 1984
She wore a hairspray-heavy teased '80s style for her appearance on the CBS miniseries The Red-Light Sting.
7. 1999
A Farrah 'do for the new millennium? The Ally McBeal guest star sported a sleek, straightened mane.
8. 2003
The L.A. veteran was no less beautiful-and no less blond-for her starring role in CBS's Hollywood Wives: The New Generation.
9. 2005
Everything old is new again-she wore an updated version of her famous feathered look for an MTV appearance.
