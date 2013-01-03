Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Elizabeth McGovern's Changing Looks
-
1. 1980
A wedge cut-sporting McGovern took a break from Juilliard to appear in Ordinary People.
-
2. 1988
The She's Having a Baby star paired a curly 'do with red lips at the Cannes Film Festival.
-
3. 1990
A brief spell as a blonde.
-
4. 1993
She worked a high, tousled ponytail for a BBC press event.
-
5. 2006
The star of Three Moons Over Milford promoted the show with an auburn updo.
-
6. 2011
At the Emmy Awards, the Downton Abbey nominee played up her bright blue eyes with liquid liner and defined lashes.
-
7. 2012
A youthful bob for the Cannes premiere of Once Upon a Time.
-
8. 2013
McGovern goes for a side part and red lips.
-
9. 2014
The Downton Abbey star plays up her bright eyes with bold brows and black liner.
