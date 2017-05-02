Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
21 Photos of David Beckham Looking Incredibly Hot
-
1. 2017
Beckham showed off his neck tattoo in an all-black ensemble at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2017 show during Paris Fashion week.
-
2. 2016
The always-handsome Beckham was spotted rocking casual attire at LAX in Los Angeles.
-
3. 2016
Wearing a classic black tuxedo, the English athlete arrived at the 6th Biennial UNICEF Ball looking dapper as ever.
-
4. 2016
In a well-fitted gray suit, Beckham posed handsomely while attending a charity event in London.
-
5. 2016
The soccer star was all smiles in a sophisticated suit while attending a Haig Club promotional event in Shanghai.
-
6. 2015
Here, Beckham favored black-on-black travel attire while walking through LAX in Los Angeles.
-
7. 2015
Dressed in a sleek navy tux, Beckham is the epitome of elegance at the EE British Academy Film Awards.
-
8. 2015
At 40, the father of four has nailed jet-setting style, pairing his denim button-front with a beanie and shades.
-
9. 2015
There's no question about it: Beckham's tattoos make him even more of a hunk.
-
10. 2015
Despite the absence of flannel, Beckham owns the "lumbersexual" trend with his full beard and accompanying mustache.
-
11. 2014
To celebrate the launch of his swimwear line at H&M, the retired soccer player offers up a playful smile.
-
12. 2014
Only the soccer star can make a black outfit and brown shoes combo look sexy.
-
13. 2014
A broody (yet, somehow inviting) stare completes Beckham's dark ensemble.
-
14. 2013
Decked out in his best biker-inspired ensemble, Beckham makes his entrance at the opening of Belstaff House in London.
-
15. 2013
Then playing a match in France, Beckham shows us his skills on the soccer field.
-
16. 2013
Despite a long airplane ride ahead, Beckham shows off his cool-meets-preppy style. Guys, take note!
-
17. 2012
The handsome star finds the perfect balance in a classic beige cardigan and distressed jeans.
-
18. 2011
We all love a man in a well-tailored suit, especially when that man is David Beckham.
-
19. 2010
Sure, we love to see the soccer star dressed to the nines, but nothing beats a peek at his washboard abs.
-
20. 2008
Not only does gifting a fan his jersey show his appreciation, but it also lets us fawn over the former L.A. Galaxy player's toned physique.
-
21. 1995
In a candid moment, a then long-haired Beckham is caught smiling.
