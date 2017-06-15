Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Courteney Cox's Changing Looks
1. 1982The blue-eyed beauty graduated from Mountain Brook High School in Alabama.
2. 1984Cox was pulled into the public eye, shaking her short feathered crop alongside Bruce Springsteen in his "Dancing in the Dark" video.
3. 1987The long-time model (and her appropriately big '80s mane) landed superhero show Misfits of Science.
4. 1992"My eyes look good, but the hair is just a swoop-over, probably right out of the shower," Cox said of her Ace Ventura: Pet Detective-era style. "I didn't know what I was doing."
5. 1994She landed her iconic role as Monica Gellar on Friends and, with her neat waves and dark lipstick, sported a '90s take on '40s style.
6. 1995"Courteney is the type who'll grow out her bangs and say, 'Don't let me cut my bangs again,'" hairstylist Chris McMillan has said of her on-again, off-again fringe. "But then two years later she'll be like, 'I want bangs. I have to have them!' So I'll cut them, and then she'll get mad."
7. 1997She went wild at the MTV Movie Awards with crayon-bright highlights. "That was [to play] Gale Weathers, my character from Scream," she told InStyle. "Those magenta streaks are pretty tacky. For some reason I thought that was a good choice for that particular character."
8. 2000The Scream 3 lead rocked a sleek updo and showed off silver lids. "I am not a big fan of sparkly eye shadow," she has said of this look. "I don't think it's a great idea unless you're 12."
9. 2003
Cox looked fresh and pretty with dewy skin and lustrous wavy locks.
10. 2005The new mom (to Coco Riley Arquette) played up her auburn mane with a rosy lip hue.
11. 2007For the Golden Globes, the Dirt star went clean with taupe lips, shimmery bronze shadow and stick-straight locks.
12. 2008Cox brought the focus to her famous blue eyes with lots of lashes and a pared-down hairstyle.
13. 2010"Great hairdo," the first-time Golden Globes nom said of her big-night style. "I think it's sexy. It looks like it started out very prim and then things got a little dirty."
14. 2010Cox appeared on the August cover of InStyle with windswept long layers.
15. 2011Sculpted brows and liquid liner put the focus on her bright blue eyes.
16. 2012Cox celebrated Cougar Town's switch from ABC to TBS wearing loose, sultry waves.
17. 2013Cox looked relaxed and natural with minimal makeup and laid-back, loose curls.
18. 2014Cox accessorized with tousled waves and thick-rimmed glasses at the Tribeca Film Festival.
19. 2015
Cox showed off her freshly cropped lob at the Just Before I Go premiere in Hollywood, Calif., and delivered equal parts sophistication and ease with a soft wave and side-swept part.
20. 2016
Cox had a tousled lob for the An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows TV special.
21. 2017
The blue-eyed beauty wore a pink-tinted lip and bold eye makeup to an event in Beverly Hills.
