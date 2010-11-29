Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Christina Milian's Changing Looks
1. 2001
The 20-year-old rocked some seriously dramatic eye shadow at a video release for her self-titled first album.
2. 2002
She played up her beautiful features with tight cornrows.
3. 2003
Milian complemented her soft pink makeup with a princessy braided band.
4. 2004
The It's About Time singer hit the MTV Video Music Awards with a sleek angled bob.
5. 2005
For the Soul Train Music Awards, Milian wore her long golden locks in tight curls.
6. 2007
The Snowglobe star went retro with a bouffant ponytail.
7. 2007
She lightened her loose waves with caramel highlights.
8. 2008
Milian added a youthful touch to her sophisticated look with brilliant sapphire liner.
9. 2009
The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past actress went bright blond.
10. 2010
The new mom of daughter Violet Madison punched up her look with fuchsia gloss.
11. 2011
A smooth, sleek bun for a charity gala.
12. 2012
A high wrapped ponytail for a pre-Grammys event.
