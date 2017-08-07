The diamond headband Best Actress nominee Theron wore to the Golden Globes was vintage Cartier-and lives full-time in a private Cartier museum in Geneva. "Because the jewelry was so special, the hair had to be understated," hairstylist Enzo Angileri told us. Before pinning and twisting the hair into an undone bun, he spritzed on Moroccanoil Frizz Control to tame flyaways and fuzz. "I wanted to choose my own messy pieces," he said.