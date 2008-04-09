Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Carrie Underwood's Changing Looks
1. 2001As a high school senior in Checotah, Oklahoma, Underwood showed her familiarity with the curling iron.
2. 2005
With a winning smile and kinky waves, Underwood was declared the champion of the fourth season of American Idol and released her first album, Some Hearts.
3. 2006
"A curling iron gives too perfect of a curl," hairstylist Melissa Schleicher has said of the star's waves. "The flatiron gives a looser look. But to avoid bends in the hair, you have to keep the flatiron moving."
4. 2007
She released Carnival Ride and hit Fashion Rocks sporting a side ponytail with a little something extra: "[Clip-in extensions] to add length and body," according to her hairstylist Melissa Schleicher.
5. 2007
Underwood rocked a blond curls at the Country Music Awards.
6. 2007
Underwood shimmered in ivory shadow at the American Music Awards.
7. 2008Underwood lit up the Staples Center at the Grammys, picking up her third award and performing her smash hit "Before He Cheats."
8. 2008
"It's always great coming back to Idol," Underwood said at the Idol Gives Back concert. "Every time they want me to do anything, I'm here."
9. 2009The singer's third album, Play On, debuted at the top of the charts.
10. 2009
Underwood announced her engagement to NHL player Mike Fischer-and debuted a cute and curly bob.
11. 2010
At the Grammys, the singer made her eyes pop with faux lashes by Stephen Moleski, who spilled that he will be designing a special style for her upcoming nuptials: "It's a tapered feathered lash-shorter on the inside corner, thick and fluffy everywhere else."
12. 2011
At the Golden Globes, the newlywed stood tall in a modern take on a beehive.
13. 2011
The pro performer added hot pink extensions to her blond mane for the Academy of Country Music Awards.
14. 2011
Classic Carrie: A loose, pretty updo and dark lashes.
15. 2011
For the BMI Country Awards, Underwood highlighted her hazel eyes with shades of metallic.
16. 2012
Dramatic, feathery lashes were the focus of Underwood's Grammys look.
17. 2012
Lush, side-swept curls for the CMA Awards.
18. 2013
The singer debuts a classy-casual side ponytail.
19. 2014
The expectant mom wears a faux lob on the red carpet.
